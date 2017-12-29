Fashion Trends That Will Take Over in 2018

This 2017 made us think how bold we can get in fashion. With the rise of streetwear, athleisure on one hand and power dressing, on the other hand, it may seem challenging to predict the things that might go big in 2018. Anyway, that’s not an issue for us, die-hard fashionistas who keep our eyes wide open on the fashion scene. These are the trends that will most likely take over your style in 2018.

Lavander

Sorry Pantone, but we all need a more wearable version of your Ultra Violet. This is unarguably a gorgeous hue, but not the easiest to mix and match. There are ladies that practically live in a suitcase, so they need pieces that are versatile. Next, you have the minimalists that won’t bother with such vibrant hues. So, here comes Ultra Violet’s pastel sister, the breathtaking Lavander. This toned-down variation of the loud Ultra Violet is expected to go big in 2018. Think of it as the new millennial pink.

Checks and Plaids

These prints took over everywhere from runways and offices to the streets. Although it’s considered as an autumnal print, many designers decided to play with checks and plaids even for spring 2018. The best thing: they never go out of style.

Fringe

Whenever you want to add some interest and movement to your look, fringe is your best option. This one is for the fashionistas who just love to have fun with their style choices. It is expected to be back in 2018 bigger than ever. Calvin Klein, Dior, and Loewe presented many fringed looks on the runway that you could buy in 2018. Expect to see these playful details on everything from bags to tops.

PVC

Believe it or not, PVC might be the new unexpected It material of 2018. This cheap-to-high-end material ruled the runways of Valentino, Calvin Klein, Chanel and more. These fashion houses presented chic ideas for clear outwear, and now we all want to dress in plastic – because it’s fantastic! These pieces are nothing like your tacky one-time use raincoat. Get ready to spare thousands of dollars for barely-there plastic pieces that everyone will notice.

Reinvented Trench Coats

Phoebe Philo left Céline but left something wonderful behind as well – the reinvented trench coat. She reworked this timeless piece to get most of its functionality and aesthetic. Her Spring 2018 Collection for the fashion house is full of innovative trench coats that will even hide your bag from the rain. Besides these offerings by the genius designer, trench coats experienced other creative changes. We saw off-the-shoulder trench coats, trench coat-like gowns and so on. More innovative cuts are in the making in 2018.