Fashionisers Outfit Of The Week

This week we are drooling over this skirt from Alice and Olivia. Color, stripes, and metallic threads are all a must in the current trends, and this piece combines them all. Slogan t-shirts are also huge right now, and this one, also from A&O is the perfect pairing piece to compliment such a shiny skirt. Combine these pieces with a bight colored shoe, oversized sunnies and bag, and watch heads turn! Click the pics to buy!

Make sure you subscribe to your youtube channel Here!

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSaveSaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave