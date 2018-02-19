Accessories Fashion shopping Style Tips Trends

Fashionisers Outfit Of The Week

This week we are drooling over this skirt from Alice and Olivia. Color, stripes, and metallic threads are all a must in the current trends, and this piece combines them all. Slogan t-shirts are also huge right now, and this one, also from A&O is the perfect pairing piece to compliment such a shiny skirt. Combine these pieces with a bight colored shoe, oversized sunnies and bag, and watch heads turn! Click the pics to buy!

 

 

 

 

 

