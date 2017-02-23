Fausto Puglisi Was Inspired by Rome and Naples for Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Line

The Fausto Puglisi fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection looked amazing during the runway presentation at Milan Fashion Week. Inspired by Rome and Naples, Fausto Puglisi really designed with gusto.

“I started with one of my latest obsessions [Paolo] Sorrentino, Rome and Naples but twisting in a modern way like today,” Puglisi told WWD. Paolo Sorrentino is an Academy Award Winning Italian screenwriter and director, who is currently working on The Young Pope and did La Grande Bellezza (The Great Beauty).

It was the inspiration of a mind like Sorrentino’s working with the scenic beauty of Rome and Naples that added in some of the most interesting details to the collection. The opening of the show featured a short video of Cristina Donadio (one of the stars of Gomorrah, a very popular TV series in Italy). The short film took place in the National Archaeological Museum of Naples, where she changed in a dressing ritual amongst Greco Roman statues.

The filigree on several of the ensembles was interesting and amazing and clearly a product of his inspirations. Fausto Puglisi has an interesting aesthetic that addresses multiple categories. One of his categories is the bad girl, touch and chic juxtaposed by the other category, which is regal, gilded and a bit much.

Some of the options were a bit questionable, like the alteration of the classic Chanel suit style outfit paired with a longer or shorter half skirt. The inclusion of a few mini dresses and some fun cut outs added a bit of unexpected charm.

The signature sunbursts made several appearances throughout the Fausto Puglisi fall 2017 collection on both minimally and well-decorated pieces alike. Some of the well-decorated pieces were clearly inspired by The Young Pope; that could not have been more obvious but this did not affect their beauty at all.

Though the Fausto Puglisi fall/winter 2017 collection was a lot to take in with the plethora of details and colors, it is not lacking in charm or style. My personal favorite pieces were the maxi dresses with the dual front slits with the best being the black with neon violet contrast inside the skirt. It looks fantastic on the runway.

The entire collection features a lively vibe that is incredibly appealing, though some of the looks may be a bit much for every day wear. The unifying factors in the collection work beautifully with all of the looks and make the collection even better.

The wide-brimmed hats in black and white are seen topping every woman’s outfit in the collection and rocking with the garters and thigh-high stockings that added elements of interest and were a lot of fun to see. The variance of fabrics included stunning work done with velvet brocade, wool and double face cashmere.

Photos courtesy of Vogue