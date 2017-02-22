Fay Women Go Punk In Fall 2017

Tommaso Aquilano and Roberto Rimondi’s woman for the next fall/winter 2017 season is an unapologetically elegant-rock one, who never goes unnoticed and keeps on surprising everyone with her sophisticatedly fierce attitude. For their Fay fall/winter 2017-2018 rtw collection, presented at Milan Fashion Week a few hours ago, fashion designers Aquilano and Rimondi combined their renowned sartorial attention with an extremely modern appeal that inevitably kept things interesting throughout the entire runway show, drawing our attention to the details and the refined cuts.

Each one of Fay’s new staples featured common elements, such as clean cuts and textured, warm materials, which infused the overall line-up with strong winter-approved vibes. Instead of playing with seasonless motifs, as it happened, for instance, in the Christopher Kane and Erdem fall/winter 2017-18 rtw collections during LFW, the creative duo strictly revisited the warmest and coziest figures, a tendency that, as for now, appears strong in many of the latest Milan Fashion Week’s runway shows.

The collection’s color palette was equally evoking winter vibes, with the darker hues dominating the scene. To lighten the collection up, Fay’s creative directors interrupted the blacks, grays and burgundies with a bright total white outfit and a pastel yellow chemisier, which represented also one of the line-up’s highest bon-ton peaks.

Aquilano and Rimondi filtered the fashion house through a revolutionizing point of view, which was the idea of reinventing and revisiting their standard feminine pieces less conventionally. The Fay fall/winter 2017-18 rtw collection took two main motifs, namely glam rock and androgyny, and made them its very own, defining what it means to wear Fay-approved rock and mannish garments accordingly.

As for the former, the Fay collection mainly focused on leather ensembles and seductive see-though patterns, pairing them together while at the same time toying with the proportions. Thanks to one of the collection’s ultimate must-haves, the crop-top-turned-bustier layered upon the t-shirts and long-sleeved blouses, most of the glam rock outfits created appealing hourglass figures that one couldn’t help but get hypnotized by, with even wide belts cinched at the waists reinforcing the concept.

As for the latter, on the other hand, things got more complicated. All of the more mannish-inspired outfits of the collection included juxtaposed layers of not only fabrics and patterns (with a strong focus on the checkered motif), but also of styles. Instead of exploring one single way of wearing more androgynous ensembles, the creative duo broadened the possibilities that open up to us whenever we think about such looks, by featuring everything from punk-rocker inspired androgynous jackets to grunge-approved mannish trousers and, of course, even ultra elegant tailored shirts.

With everything always kept polished and soigné, we definitely couldn’t help but fall in love with this latest collection of Fay’s!

Photos courtesy of Vogue