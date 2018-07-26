Faye Dunaway Fronts Gucci’s Sylvie Bag Ads At 77

After tapping Tippi Hedren, aged 88 for the luxury Le Marché des Merveilles, Gucci Ouroboros and GG Running jewelry collections, the label has now decided to collaborate with another iconic face. Faye Dunaway is the latest epic Hollywood actress to be featured in a Gucci ad. Luxury labels are making it a habit to include ladies of any age in their campaigns. And these end up being the coolest, fiercest, most popular pieces of advertisement. Faye is joined by the French singer/songwriter/actress Soko, who portrays her daughter.



Alessandro Michele decided to go for a different approach when debuting the label’s Sylvie bag. Instead of opting for the conventional way to release a new product, by tapping trending names in the industry, Michele always wants to stand out. He’s done this extremely successfully on so many occasions before. The designer is fascinated by Faye and her timeless elegance. He’s also been very keen on Soko, who became his muse shortly after they met.

“The Gucci style has taught me to be more adventurous again. Everything I tried on at the initial styling session I loved, and I mean everything! I was genuinely surprised…”- the iconic, award-winning actress told Telegraph.

According to the brand’s press release, Dunaway’s character “spends her days being ferried around in a chauffeur-driven limo, signing autographs, shopping on Rodeo Drive, lounging poolside, playing tennis and living a life of luxurious leisure”. It’s all about the luxury life and the fact that fashion has no age limits. Even at 77, Dunaway looks unbelievably amazing. The label dropped a series of images accompanied by a short movie that celebrates the Sylvie bag. Faye proved that she still looks fantastic in a tracksuit, while, Soko debuts some of the fiercest bags, dripping in Gucci’s monogram from head to toes.

The short film shows the Hollywood diva and her daughter driving around town in a luxury limo while she’s signing autographs on black-and-white shots. Both ladies are donning statement looks from the luxury fashion house. They take a stop at a Gucci store, to get their favorite Sylvies. The shots and movie were taken by the fabulous Petra Collins. Alessandro Michele is the creative director, while Christopher Simmonds is the art director. Thanks to Michele, the ads completely escape from the basic patterns and are filled with opulent, over-the-top styles and luxury surrounding.

The Sylvie bag collection is already available online at Gucci.com and in stores. Prices start at $1,200. You can get them in a variety of colors and prints.

Photo Credit: Gucci