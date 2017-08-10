Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Female Power Suits Are the New Fall 2017 Trend

Updated on

With the summer coming to an end, celebrities are setting new trends for Fall 2017. A huge statement outfit at the moment is the female suit. We are talking about both street style and red carpet suits. The suits are a classy fashion ensemble, adored by women for decades now. Big fashion icons such as Elizabeth Taylor rocked this masculine outfit many years ago.

Now female suits are becoming more popular than ever. Many influencers flaunt monochrome combinations of pants and blazers. Others go with fun prints such as stripes, and florals. Another great thing about the female suits is that you can wear them with any type of shoe you can imagine. They look great with both pointed pumps and strappy elegant sandals. If you are aiming for a more casual look you can match them with a pair of chic white sneakers.

Lady Gaga is one of the biggest trendsetters who adores suits. Just recently she flaunted a gray check suit and a tiny, sexy bralette under it. This is definitely a daring look worth trying. Zendaya is another influencer that knows how to make jaws drop. Known for her unique, bold style, the young actress wore a sequined suit in vibrant colors. This outfit of hers will be remembered for a long time. Rita Ora also looked stunning in a bright blue suit.

Check out the celebrities who wore power suits, and find out how to style the female suit this fall.

Kendall Jenner

Power Suits Are the New Fall Trend Kendall Jenner
Photo Credit: Splash
