Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Line Brings High-Chic Looks Onstage

Karl Lagerfeld just presented his latest designs for Fendi’s fall/winter 2017-18 season earlier this afternoon at Milan Fashion Week, bringing an ultra-polished array of staples on stage. Fendi’s fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection also confirmed three of next season’s hottest trends, of course, here revisited through Lagerfeld’s visionary lens.

The first thing that literally popped out to our eyes was the great amount of fiery reds Karl Lagerfeld colored both his clothing staples and accessories with, a shade used in many other designer collections for fall, as done, for instance, earlier this morning by Ian Griffiths for his latest Max Mara fall 2017 collection, too. Lagerfeld’s focus on red was so strong, he even decided to create total-red looks one cannot help but be obsessed with.

It is also almost impossible not to notice how gorgeously refined all of the collection’s footwear was, which solely consisted of thigh-high boots (with the majority of them being red). Boots already are one of next season’s must-haves, and having Lagerfeld’s seal of approval is something never to underestimate, when it comes to accessories.

These two elements, combined with the collection’s abounding amount of logos, were Fendi’s key motifs for the fall/winter 2017-18 season, which also aimed at giving us something realistically wearable, ready-to-wear indeed.

Backstage, Karl Lagerfeld proclaimed this collection was “no fairy tales!”, which also sets the mood for all of his 48 different looks, even though, to be honest, everything is fairytale-like when it comes to Fendi, with this collection being no less so.

Although filled with separates to wear on a daily basis, the Fendi fall 2017 line-up was so refined and polished, all of its items exuded one-of-a-kind elegance that also evoked some of the fashion house’s vintage legacies, specifically expressed through the tailored mannish suits, long coats and a-line skirts.

To further remind us of Fendi’s Italian legacy, Karl Lagerfeld, along with Silvia Venturini Fendi, played with the almost architectural layers of items, cloths and fabrics, which according to Venturini Fendi noted clear Roman inspirations (both to be intended as cinematic, à la Dolce Vita, as well as historical).

Through all of his staples, Lagerfeld left nothing by change, as he made sure all of the proportions were well balanced, as well as all of the staples could become as functional as possible when combined with each other. For this reason, short crop-tops were to be found along with high-waisted skirts, while flared skirts got harmonized either by curve-hugging waistcoats or belts cinched at the waists. The collection’s fabrics were architecturally balanced too, with luxurious fur being paired with glam-rock patent leather, and sensual see-through appliqués being combined with soigné velvets and jerseys.

Last but not least, Karl Lagerfeld left us daydreaming with a grand finale of four cocktail dresses that, with their floral embroideries and airy volumes, really made us wish for a see-now-buy-now formula!

