Fendi Men’s Spring 2018 Collection

The creative director of Fendi, Silvia Venturini Fendi presented a unique Men’s Spring 2018 Collection during Milan Fashion Week. The collection is a mixture of styles and reminds of the fashion trends in the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

The theme of the line is “Out of Office”. Silvia wanted to take care of all the working man out there and help them look chic and fashionable. One of her greatest inspirations was the laid-back style of Pietro Beccari, who is the company’s CEO.

“Masculine executives used to be very rigid, in a box. But now it is different . . . I am very interested in normality; it is something I am obsessed by, but it is the Fendi normality.”- said Silvia.

On this collection, Silvia collaborated with Sue Tilley an artist and a sculptor from London. Sue is mostly known as Lucien’s Freud muse and model, and a best friend to Leigh Bowery. The portrait of Sue that Freud painted was sold at jaw-dropping 17 million pounds. For the 2018 Spring Collection, she enriched the collection with fun and cool designs.

The collaboration started when Julian Ganio, Fendi’s menswear stylist visited Sue’s exhibition and loved all of her work. He showed them to Silvia, and that is how the idea for collaboration was born. The designs include a banana, keys, corkscrew, telephone, flowers, a lamp and a cup of tea. Basically, all of the things you can find on a desk. You can notice them on shirts, sweatshirts, bags, charms, and tags.

“I’m good friends with Julian Ganio [Fendi menswear stylist], and a few years ago when I had an exhibition, he very much liked what I’d drawn and he bought a few. Then he showed Silvia my pictures. And it just happened! It was hilarious.”- Sue explains.

The collection is a very modernistic version of what a stylish working man should be wearing. There is also a strong hint of sportswear in between all of the suits and ties.

The brand’s logo is very much present in the collection. You can see the double “F” on ties, bags, belts, and jackets. As for the footwear, classy and modern loafers in several colors were the shoes that dominated. To go with the whole spring/summer look, Silvia added a couple pairs of poolside sandals. The collection is definitely made for every single bold man out there who is bored of the rigid office code.

Photo Courtesy: Indigital.tv

