Fendi RTW Spring/Summer 2018 Collection at MFW

For Spring/Summer 2018 Fendi Collection Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi looked back to the future.

Italian Futurism from Balla – the shape and the cut, translated into clothes – but I don’t have a heavy philosophical message, like some designers,” Karl Lagerfeld explained.

Fendi Spring Summer 2018 RTW Collection at MFW striped skirt suit

Fendi Spring Summer 2018 RTW Collection at MFW striped midi skirt, sheer top

The designer duo has lost themselves in the works of Giacomo Balla, a twentieth-century proponent of the futuristic movement. So, Lagerfeld and Fendi looked in the past and transformed the Italian futurism into a spring collection. Although the cuts were confident and sharp, the collection was light and playful, simply perfect for the early spring heat. It was a beautiful contrast of shapes and fabrics. Fendi and Lagerfeld combined classic silhouettes with non-classic fabrics and modern cuts with classic fabrics.

Fendi Spring Summer 2018 RTW Collection at MFW striped shirt, midi skirt and graphic tee

Fendi Spring Summer 2018 RTW Collection at MFW sheer stripe dress

The color palette was toned down. Additionally, only a couple of prints dominated in the collection. Many designers opt for floral print for their spring collections. Lagerfeld and Fendi, on the other hand, used mostly stripes and plaids as prints in the Fendi Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

Fendi Spring Summer 2018 RTW Collection at MFW stripped midi dress

Fendi Spring Summer 2018 RTW Collection at MFW plaid sheer midi dress

The prints almost felt autumnal, but the fabrics were light and sheer enough to remind us that Lagerfeld and Fendi have a different vision for the fashion-forward ladies in the spring season. Even the floral print wasn’t ordinary. We could see graphic florals but not as playful as expected.

Fendi Spring Summer 2018 RTW Collection at MFW floral belted midi dress

Fendi Spring Summer 2018 RTW Collection at MFW floral midi dress

The Fendi woman isn’t as straight as she looks. She’s got a lot of secrets,” Karl Lagerfeld added.

At the Fendi’s Spring/Summer 2018 runway show the models’ hair was out-of-this-world. The talented hairstylist Sam McKnight added a dose of futuristic eccentricity on the show. The models flaunted bold blue side bangs. The hairstyles at Fendi were one of the biggest hair moments during Milan Fashion Week. They followed the story of the collection. In a sleek and business style but the bangs added an edgy vibe. As for the clothing, the classic cuts with sheer fabrics felt contradictory but refreshing. As Sam McKnight said, “At Fendi, there’s always room for something with slight eccentricity to it.” See-through office attire seems like something that might be huge in the distant future. After all, Lagerfeld and Fendi many times proved that they are ahead of time in fashion terms.

Fendi Spring Summer 2018 RTW Collection at MFW pvc suit

Fendi Spring Summer 2018 RTW Collection at MFW pvc sheer dress

The Spring/Summer 2018 Collection is a delicate connection between futuristic movements in the past and the future of fashion. The collection is unique and unlike any other spring collection. After all, that’s what happens when two great masterminds join their forces.

Fendi Spring Summer 2018 RTW Collection at MFW plaid midi dress

Fendi Spring Summer 2018 RTW Collection at MFW mixed print striped top and midi skirt

Photo Credit: Kim Weston Arnold / Indigital.tv

