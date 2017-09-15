Fashion Perfumes & Makeup

FENTY Beauty and Why We Are Here For It!

fenty-beauty-adBad girl Riri may be in a league of her own, but her premiere cosmetic line is for everyone. According to the star, inclusivity was the most important aspect she considered when creating the beauty brand. “Fenty Beauty was created for everyone: for women of all shades, personalities, attitudes, cultures, and races. I wanted everyone to feel included, that’s the real reason I made this line”

As you might have already seen, the line is complete with 40 foundation shades and a universally flattering lip gloss that we are all obsessed with. There are plenty of shimmery, vibrant options from the blendable creamy Match Stix to the multiuse highlight powders. Trophy Wife is a standout color and is described on Sephora.com as a 3D hyper-metallic gold. I mean this highlighter is EXTRA.

After reviewing and testing out the products all we can say about it is “Yes! Baby Girl! Yes” Why? Because the quality is outstanding, the packaging is simple yet innovative because of the magnetic feature, retail price is fair and did we mention that she created a 3 step look that is so on point to showcase your natural beauty and look flawless AF!

