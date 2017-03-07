Rihanna Goes Academic for Her Fenty x Puma Fall/Winter 2017-18 RTW Collection

For her Fenty x Puma fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear line, Rihanna created an activewear escape in the middle of Paris Fashion Week. We all know the Barbadian pop star as a rebel, and she knows exactly how to translate that into a workable collection for the masses. For this season, she went academic, creating riffs on Varsity stripes, letter jackets and jerseys.

Now, most of these looks would be too hot for high school – but not for Rihanna, who was often sent home from her school for breaking its dress codes. To keep things right on the collegiate path, the designer showed her lineup in the National Library of France on a book-lined runway; a set of blue lockers acted as the barrier between the “runway” (the desk tabletops of the library, complete with book lamps) and the backstage area.

Rihanna started the show big right out of the gate by sending model Slick Woods down with nothing but a plaid active skirt and a billowing-open, floor-length quilted puff jacket. The designer kept true to her design inspiration – complete with cliques.

The punk kids came in wearing plenty of plaid. A high-waisted plaid miniskirt featured lace-up sides and was paired with an off-the-shoulder ribbed top with her “FS” logo acting like it would on a letter jacket. This group, the first to walk down, was identified by the models’ strong demeanors and makeup, which consisted of burnt orange shadow around their eyes and bold black triangles underneath.

Next came the nerds, which is where the collegiate stripes came into play around necklines. A mustard jumpsuit hung loose at the hem and sleeves; between the color and silhouette, this isn’t a look many people will be able to pull off. The varsity-striped jumpsuit later made a reappearance in wine red.

More of these nerdy looks came later in the lineup, like an oversized, off-the-shoulder sweater that looked just as cozy as it did academic – the model even walked with two books in her hand.

The jocks walked in athletics, like sports jackets that had the same vibe as classic Puma-wear, but instead featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and cropped length. A hooded, skin-tight romper was sexy with a nearly full body zipper down the front so the wearer can bear as much cleavage and skin as they so choose.

Later on the Goth clique was a sudden shift from the flow of the Fenty x Puma by Rihanna fall 2017 collection. Colored hair and dark-to-black makeup were the key identifying features of the group. The Goth lineup started with a model in lime green hair in baggy black clothes; this was followed by others of the same sort, with models in pink and black hair.

Transitioning directly from all-black to all-white made for a nice surprise, and a nice way to end the lineup.

Rihanna opted for trendy footwear – over-the-knee boots were super hot, especially the pair that came with the romper. In general, boots were the key footwear; ’60s-esque boots in orange were cute under the knee, and calf-high boots made an appearance unlaced. It’s a great season for boots, and Rihanna was able to jump right on and make it even better.

Photos courtesy of Vogue