Fenty X Puma RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW

Rihanna and Puma threw a spectacular show for their Spring 2018 collection. The singer is already proven to be one of the most innovative and original faces in the fashion industry. Last night, she prepared many positive surprises for the influencer audience at the Park Avenue Armory.

The first thing you could notice was the amazing setting at the event. Enormous Barbie pink sand dunes appeared at the venue. When the lights dimmed, the real show started. Motocross riders flew across the room with the fastest of speed, doing flips, tricks, and turns. In the meantime, models walked between the pink sandy mounds like nothing is even happening. With this presentation RiRi definitely outdid herself, setting the scale very high for all of the other shows. Not that anyone expected less from the queen of the extravaganza.

Slick Woods once again had the honors to open Rihanna’s show, sitting on the back of a motorbike. The American model with unconventional beauty has been a real inspiration for the singer. Woods was also a part of the Fenty Beauty campaign that was released recently. Among the other supermodels that strolled on the runway were Taylor Hill, Stella Maxwell, Adwoa Aboah, Kaia Gerber and Joan Smalls. Adriana Lima closed the glorious show, wearing a skin-tight blue catsuit and magenta ankle boots.

The designs from the Spring 2018 collection were mostly in a laid-back style with a lot of athleisure details. Rihanna managed to introduce an interesting mix between everyday wear, surf wear and motocross gear. She also made an interesting choice of colors, with several neon shades included in the designs. Most of the pieces were in blue, orange, military green and black.

Fenty X Puma’s shoe collection was another highlight of the show. This time RiRi made sure to include a little bit of everything. A big standout piece was the slouchy thigh-high boots in black with white and green stripes. The neon magenta ankle boots that most of the models wore are definitely out of this world. Aside from these two styles, you could see strappy sandals, high heeled flip flops and of course sneakers.

Riding on the back of a motocross bike with her hands in the air, Rihanna made a circle on the runway, celebrating the end of another successful show. As expected the singer wore designs from her new collection from head to toes. Additionally, her makeup was done with the new products from her recently launched beauty line Fenty Beauty.

Photo: Luca Tombolini / Indigital.tv