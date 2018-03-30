Fashion

Fiercest, Leggiest Celebrity Moments of 2018

By Updated on

There is a brand new trend among celebrities that you might want to give it a try. Daring dresses with extremely high slits were all over the red carpets this awards season. So next time you need to attend a special event you might want to give a chance to a dress that will show just enough skin. One of the most fashionable ways to bare your legs are the elegant high-slit dresses you can wear everywhere from weddings, and engagement parties, to night outs and birthday parties. Beyonce, Chrissy Teigen, Adriana Lima, Jenna Dewan Tatum are just a part of the celebrities that opted for elegant gowns with bold slits. Take a look at the fiercest choices from the 2018 awards season.

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Adriana is known for her bold choices on the red carpet. This black sophisticated gown revealed her endless legs.

