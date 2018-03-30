Fiercest, Leggiest Celebrity Moments of 2018

There is a brand new trend among celebrities that you might want to give it a try. Daring dresses with extremely high slits were all over the red carpets this awards season. So next time you need to attend a special event you might want to give a chance to a dress that will show just enough skin. One of the most fashionable ways to bare your legs are the elegant high-slit dresses you can wear everywhere from weddings, and engagement parties, to night outs and birthday parties. Beyonce, Chrissy Teigen, Adriana Lima, Jenna Dewan Tatum are just a part of the celebrities that opted for elegant gowns with bold slits. Take a look at the fiercest choices from the 2018 awards season.

Adriana Lima

Adriana is known for her bold choices on the red carpet. This black sophisticated gown revealed her endless legs.