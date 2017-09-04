Fashion

First Look at Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid Season 3

Back in May, the world’s famous model Gigi Hadid signed another contract with the American fashion brand for two more collections. Since then Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi worked on the Tommy x Gigi Season 3 collection. The grand reveal is going to be during London Fashion Week, but the duo gave as an early sneak peek at part of the collection. Surprisingly some of the pieces are already available on the brand’s website. You can’t purchase the item yet, but you can save them to your wishlist for later. The collection is scheduled to drop on September 20.

The Tommy x Gigi 3.0 collection features pieces infused with an edgy note. Gigi and Tommy Hilfiger turned the classic designs into stylish girl’s essentials. There are many pieces made of the classic tartan. From the teaser pictures, you could see an asymmetric dress, shirts, coat and cool duster all in the tartan print.

First Look at Tommy x Gigi Season 3 tartan slip dress

First Look at Tommy x Gigi Season 3 shiny leather pants crop top and tartan jumper

The designs are very modern although they have an old-school vibe. The leather pants, fishnet socks, and studded shoes are just a few of the pieces that add an edgy vibe to the collection. There are also cool caps with Gigi’s name written with red gothic font letters.

Gigi Hadid is one of the It girls who made the athleisure style popular. The model often times flaunts outfits that are both chic and sporty. Her take on the athleisure style includes pairing track pants and sweaters with high heels. The transferred her obsession with the athleisure style to her latest Tommy x Gigi collection. The two piece red set that Gigi is wearing in one of the pictures from the lookbook carries a strong athleisure vibe. The trousers remind of track suit pants, but the outfit isn’t entirely sporty.

First Look at Tommy x Gigi Season 3 red two piece athleisure style set and tartan coat

First Look at Tommy x Gigi Season 3 tartan duster

A standout piece in the collection is the black oversized hoodie with attention-grabbing dazzling graphics. There is a silver circle with the name of the brand and an eye in the center of it. The military green jacket with massive H letter on the back and embroidered stars on the sleeves is another statement design in the collection.

First Look at Tommy x Gigi Season 3 graphic oversized hoodie

First Look at Tommy x Gigi Season 3 military green jacket

The entire collection is in grunge style. This is the first collection of this kind for Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid. Gigi Hadid was inspired by the big role music plays in her life and wanted to express her love of the grunge music throughout her designs.

Photo Credit: Tommy Hilfiger

