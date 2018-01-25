First Look: J.W. Anderson x Uniqlo Spring 2018 Collection

The mega-popular collaboration between J.W. Anderson and Uniqlo is getting a second edition. After announcing the initial news in December, today we got the first look at the Spring 2018 offerings. Just like the previous time, Anderson and the Japanese brand created essential everyday wear, which includes trendy designs made of functional fabrics.



This time Anderson got his inspiration from Brighton, a beautiful beach town in Britain. Through his work, the designer wanted to depict a warm British summer. There are strong ’50s vibes seen in the essential denim pieces and sailor white and navy stripes. Uniqlo’s comfortable technical fabrics are again in the spotlight of the collaboration. The Japanese retailer borrowed their water-resistant materials, flowing linens, DRY-EX fabric, and other wrinkle-proof pieces.

“In the second collection of the collaboration, I’m looking for this idea of British summer, the idea of being on Brighton Beach. Something which is very lightweight, very airy, with a lot of linen and cotton, that has a 1950s subcultural movement [mixed] with a little bit of ease and something which is quintessential. As a Uniqlo customer, I know exactly the quality that the brand gives to its products. I am very proud of the level of execution and the attention to details that we delivered on this new spring/summer collection.”- Anderson explained.

The Spring 2018 collection will feature over 30 men’s, women’s and unisex items. Unlike before, the color range is less diverse and kept to shades that relate to summer and sea. From the shared looks, you can notice that white and navy hues dominate the collection. As an addition to that, we will see plenty of denim, J.W. Anderson’s favorite fabric. Shot at the gorgeous beachside of the historic Brighton town, the lookbook shows matching denim bucket hats, jackets, striped tees and chic checked skirts.

The first J.W. Anderson x Uniqlo collection launched in time for Fall 2017. It was a huge success, with all the fun designs being sold within days. You’ve probably already seen all the vibrant pieces from the first line on your favorite bloggers. Starting from the rainbow-colored striped sweaters and scarves, to the fun oversized plaid puffers, every single item was classy and statement at the same time.

The official arrival date for the collaboration is April 19 at 9 p.m. at uniqlo.com. Starting from April 20, you can shop the collection in selected Uniqlo stores. Prices will range between $9.9 and $130. Better get your credit card ready for some serious pre-summer shopping. For all of you who can’t wait until April, Uniqlo’s U collection will drop tomorrow.

Photo Credit: J.W. Anderson x Uniqlo