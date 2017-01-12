FKA Twigs Teams Up With Nike On an Athleisure Collection

FKA Twigs teaming up with Nike is exciting as a concept, but the amount of latitude Nike gave her turns a cool concept into something completely amazing. FKA Twigs will be the spokesperson for the Nike Zonal Strength tights, available on Nike.com, – she also designed the campaign, top to bottom, concept to casting, directing and even starring in it.

The Nike x FKA Twigs campaign shows off a cast of 12 athletes handpicked by Twigs to show off the compression leggings in a variety of poses and incredible visuals in a cinematic campaign for Nike that is nothing short of awe-inspiring. Some of the famous athletes cast for the campaign include dancer Saskia Horton, karate champion Jay Kirton, Olympic greats Miles Chamley-Watson, who competed as a fencer and English Garner, track and field star. The campaign for the Nike Zonal tights was shot in Mexico City by David Uzochukwu.

In an email sent to Vogue, FKA Twigs said: “When Nike reached out to me about collaborating on this project, I saw it as an opportunity to inspire people who want to use their bodies in a positive way. We cast a group of amazing people who take their physicality seriously and have their own sense of style, to push people to be healthy and understand, through any genre of sport, they can be the best versions of themselves.”

Everything about this campaign is innovating and the overall aesthetic is attention grabbing at the very east. According to FKA Twigs, “the campaign shows the nature of modern movement through a unique creative lens. Modern movement means exploring any genre of sport without boundaries. This could be dance or other forms of fitness. Modern movement is the culture of expression of strength, power, courage, will, and confidence.”

The Nike Women’s Zonal Strength tights are meant to be high tech compression wear, designed to reduce muscle vibrations. The video has a high energy feel to it (and I am in love with FKA Twigs’ braids as well) showing off the tights in every shot.

FKA Twigs makes her motivation and artistic intent clear with the campaign. Twigs says: “I made the song in the campaign film, “Trust In Me,” before I got approached about this project. I realized it would be perfect, because the lyrics say, “Put your trust in me.” In a way, we’re asking people to look at me and the other amazing athletes in the video and trust the way we are. We’ve worked hard to perfect our crafts and create our own destinies, and we’re feeling good in our bodies.”

There is obviously a lot for them to feel good about, as the video shows off the athleticism of both the cast of the campaign and the Nike Zonal Strength tights shown in the campaign. The Nike and FKA Twigs collaboration is an interesting winner that is incredibly fun to watch.

