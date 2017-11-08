Floating Eyeliner Looks That Inspire

The fresh beauty looks showcased at the Resort 2018 fashion shows had our full attention. One beauty look in particular has peaked the interest of many beauty gurus on social media. Floating eyeliner, or floating crease, uses negative space to create a bold look. Eye shadows and eyeliners are applied around the area where the flick would be, or directly on the crease of the eyelid. This creates an outline as opposed to drawing the shape on directly to the lash line of your eye. Using foundation and an eyeliner on top of your neutral shadows will help you to create a clean floating line.

We paired up the perfect eyeliner to accomplish each look below. No matter which option you select, there are countless different versions of floating eyeliner to try. Here are some gorgeous invisible eyeliner looks that will make you want to play with your eyeliner!

THICK & THIN LINES

Achieve this look with Double Lines Long-Lasting Eyeliner . Glide on the soft, kohl kajal end generously around the entire eye and smudge using a small brush to fade around the edges.

DISCO LINES

All the glitz of glam rock—without the spandex or bad hair—Urban Decay’s Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner contains superfine glitter in a clear base that dries down quickly and really stays put (for long wear without any fallout). Yea, Baby!

DISCONNECTED LINES

Think outside the lines when you define eyes like a pro with Tarte’s Clay Paint Liner. Inspired by the ease of an artist’s palette, this one-of-a-kind, squeezable cream liner offers a seamless, no-budge application—simply squeeze, line, and define.

WHITE LINES

The thin, marker-like tip on the Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner is easy to use, even for the beauty beginner, and delivers any look—from a thin line to a bold, dramatic stroke. It goes on smoothly without skipping, smudging, or pulling, and lasts all day.

BLURRED LINES These Colorful Shadow & Liner pencils create a range of effects, from bold lines and blended effects to thin, defined lines. Resistant to water, heat, and humidity, their creamy, high-pigment formulas apply smoothly

BLUNT LINES The unique PermaGel Utra Eye Pencil formula fuses the precision of a gel and the ease of a pencil for smooth application and the highest level of rich pigmentation. The soft, silicone-enriched, waterproof eyeliner ensures long-lasting definition with a quick swipe that provides an instant, perfectly defined gaze. Once slicked onto the lids, the revolutionary formulation allows ample playtime to smudge and diffuse before setting. TONAL LINES

This long-wearing eyeliner glides on effortlessly and smudges to a smooth blur of color. With the convenient smudge tool on opposite end of the applicator, this automatic Quick Liner for Eyes Intense pencil never needs sharpening!

GLOSSY LINES Benefit They’re Real! Push-Up Liner is foolproof and budge-proof gel eyeliner in a pen. This eyeliner’s soft tip is custom-angled to draw an easy line. Its flat, wide guard gently pushes lashes aside to get close to lash line and build a strong upper floating line.

COLORFUL LINES



This Tarte Clay Pot Waterproof Liner of creamy, stay-put shadow liners features classic shades and colorful mattes and metallic.

MULTI LINES



This Razor Sharp Water-Resistant Longwear Liquid Eyeliner water-resistant formula dries down quickly, provides long-lasting wear, and will not smudge. Its fine-tipped brush applicator lets you lay down sharp liquid lines so you can draw them on super thin or thick and bold, or even spot-reapply with ease.

DOTTED LINES



Achieve eye perfection with this high-pigment, waterproof Tattoo Liner that stays put all day for a fade-, melt-, crack-, and run-resistant finish. The superfine and flexible brush tip glides across the lashline for incredibly fluid application, allowing you to create a variety of looks with ease.

PENCIL THIN LINES



Create thin, precise lines for sophisticated definition or bold, dramatic lines for the perfect lines. Hourglass Voyeur Waterproof Liquid Liner delivers the perfect amount of ultra-black formula in every stroke, making it easy to use for novices and experts alike.

