For Love & Lemons 2017 Swimwear Collection

It is never too early to look for the right swimwear pieces, especially when it comes to For Love & Lemons. Already available for purchase at forloveandlemons.com, the newest For Love & Lemons swimwear 2017 collection is finally here in all its glory, and it is making us dream of summertime already.

After treating us to the incredibly covetable For Love & Lemons festival 2017 capsule collection, the label unveiled a gorgeous swimwear collection that treats us to equally glamorous inspiring fashions to channel all summer long, the chill and refreshing vibes of which are instantly palpable just by looking at the collection’s ad campaign.

Like the newly released festival capsule collection, For Love & Lemons’ swimwear 2017 line-up takes various decades and turns their fashions into different swimwear inspirations, too, varying from the laced-up details from the Nineties to the crochet-embroideries of the Seventies, to even the high-waisted figures of the Fifties.

Predominantly solid-colored (with a rusty, bright red dominating the scene), this For Love & Lemons swimsuit 2017 collection could in fact satisfy basically any taste, even the most demanding. While browsing through the collection, the first thing that pops up is the abounding amount of bikini tops the collection serves up, along with the equally astounding amount of trikinis that are literally to die for.

While the former include halter tops, laced-up detailing, key-holes, ruffled shoulder straps, lace and crochet embroideries as well as more classic triangle figures, the latter recall all the romantic vibes one could possibly get while thinking about La Dolce Vita, translated to a more modern way of perceiving beachwear.

Elongating, flattering and unapologetically glamorous, all of the For Love & Lemons trikinis and one-pieces could be easily regarded as the collection’s focal points, and we bet will probably intrigue and encourage many people to have a look at the whole swimwear range. Bikinis and one-pieces aside, this collection, of course, includes a dream array of beachwear pieces as well, among which the delicate summer dresses are surely the most appealing.

Solid-colored and romantically lovely, too, For Love & Lemons’ dresses and mini jumpsuits are perfect whether you are looking for something to wear on the beach, or nearby the beach, during a summer night party. As for the latter, all of For Love & Lemons’ halter-tops can actually double up as crop-tops just in time for any future summer adventure, and are, moreover, all perfectly suitable to wear with any of the For Love & Lemons spring/summer 2017 collection’s items. Could it get any better?

Photos courtesy of For Love & Lemons