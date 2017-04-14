Fashion

For Love & Lemons Festival 2017 Capsule Collection: Hit The Road

By

The festival season is literally coming in a matter of minutes, and For Love & Lemons just got us covered with a festival 2017 capsule collection that will set the most appropriate mood for you as soon as you see the pieces. Colorful, glamorous and versatile, the newest For Love & Lemons festival 2017 capsule collection could be described as “extra” in one word, as its dreamy items take all the trends we love about this fashionable spring 2017 season, and turn them into a wearable range of skirts, trousers, tops and dresses that will turn heads for sure.

For Love & Lemons Festival 2017 Capsule Collection

As a whole, in fact, For Love & Lemons’ latest collection strongly focuses on must-have silhouettes and details, such as ruffled cuts, airy figures, polka dots, floral and striped prints, as well as delicate lace embroideries, often combining such motifs all together and constantly toying with proportions.

As a result, this For Love & Lemons festival 2017 capsule collection is the epitome of femininity, with strong references not only to the festival season of the late Sixties/early Seventies, but also to the pin-up-approved Fifties. Those who love Lana del Rey-inspired garments will be pleasantly surprised by this latest line-up, as the musician’s bohemian vibes play a huge role in better defining the capsule collection as well.

For Love & Lemons Festival 2017 Capsule Collection

For Love & Lemons Festival 2017 Capsule Collection

Prints aside, this collection could be divided into three main sections, with the leitmotif of each one being intricately linked to one another. Aside from the dresses, which literally dance on their own, all the t-shirts, blouses, trousers and skirts are basically interchangeable and easy to play and style with one another, even when displaying completely different patterns.

In designing the staples, For Love & Lemons coherently structured the whole array as a beautiful continuum of creativity, which is indeed good news for those who are actually going to attend a festival and need to carry only few, yet tactic and wearable garments in their luggage.

While the dresses are here predominantly boho-inspired, with plunging V and off-the-shoulder necklines being balanced by either ruffled appliqués or button-up detailing, the skirts combine the simplicity of a plain A-line structure with the jocosity of the aforementioned patterns, to be paired either with the coordinated blouses and tops For Love & Lemons provided us with, or with anything we may already own.

For Love & Lemons Festival 2017 Capsule Collection

For Love & Lemons Festival 2017 Capsule Collection

The same goes for the tops and ruffled shirts, the carefree patterns of which find their best example in the asymmetrical, striped and ruffled gauze tops (which we bet will fly off the shelves the soonest).

The For Love & Lemons festival 2017 capsule collection is already available for purchase at forloveandlemons.com.

For Love & Lemons Festival 2017 Capsule Collection

For Love & Lemons Festival 2017 Capsule Collection

For Love & Lemons Festival 2017 Capsule Collection

Photos courtesy of For Love & Lemons

