For Love & Lemons Spring 2017 Lookbook Takes Us To Sunny Spain

The new For Love & Lemons spring 2017 lookbook is the perfect combination of sexy and sweet. Polish model Magdalena Frackowiak stars in the Spanish-themed lookbook, which features plenty of flirty summer dresses and lingerie that you can shop for at REVOLVE Clothing. The label serves up classic summer styles with tweaks to make them read as new.

Cute floral dresses were given a sexy reboot. An off-the-shoulder mini dress with bustier cups and nude fabric laid under a large-scale floral was sultry; the lookbook even shows Frackowiak drawing in and seducing a Spanish suitor.

A sheer sunflower-print dress featured a classic summer pattern on top of a sexy but sweet silhouette. The garment fits loose and is the perfect level of sheer so-as to still have some tangibility. There are great options with flowy sheer looks, so this is a cute floral option.

Another floral look had Frackowiak on and at the wheel of a hot rod. The black floral was just the right scale and gave off a free-spirit vibe, which was only made stronger when the model got behind the wheel of the car. A tie top and triangle midriff cutout made for a sexy touch for the flirty look.

A black and white floral and option had a line of lace around the bust- and neckline for another timeless silhouette. The flirty mini dress is one that has been around for quite some time, and is still perfect for women of all ages. The sweet look is shown here as being seductive, with Frackowiak tugging at the hemline, showing how it might be translatable to older women as well as the younger crowd who the silhouette is already aimed toward.

Other looks in the For Love & Lemons spring 2017 lookbook were made in primary colors to brighten up our summer wardrobes. The best color pops came in polka dot garments.

A flirty red polka dot mini dress was sweet and simple. It’s one of many For Love & Lemons dresses in the lineup that is so charming and classic; it’s by no means a new silhouette, or style, but it’s still one that is endearing enough to buy and wear on a breezy summer day.

Polka dot separates were also a sexy option; a ruched orange bralette was paired with a high-waisted mini for a classic appeal. Then again, separates in general were lovely in the lookbook. A white top paired with black shorts is a sweet summer staple that was given an easy reboot here – a frilly white top tied well with a dress of the same type of fabric later on.

A vintage-esque long-sleeved mini was given a lot of frills and lace without reading as too young (although the brand got as close as it could without falling to it). And of course there were a couple of flirty summer looks in a lemon print. Separates with a tie-top mirrored the black floral look from the hot shoot, and a button-up cropped jumpsuit will make for a fun and youthful addition to the summer wardrobe.

There was also a good deal of sexy lingerie mixed into the summery lineup. The first to pop up was a black teddy with nude straps and panels, which gave an interesting illusion at the hips. Later came two sets of daring, strappy bra and panty sets, one of which was paired with a totally sheer mesh robe. Finally came a second teddy, which was a sweeter version of the first with pink and white floral appliques over black mesh.

The lingerie was a break from the super sweet and flirty summer For Love & Lemons spring 2017 lineup, giving some contrast while also giving more options women will fall in love with.

