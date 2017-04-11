Forbes Has Released Its Top Influencers 2017 List and These Are The Winners In the Beauty & Fitness Categories

Forbes has finally released its first-ever Top Influencers 2017 lists, and the winners of the Beauty and Fitness categories just gave us the right amount of encouragement and motivation to start off the day in a good mood! As for Fashion, a.k.a. one of the most anticipated categories, we have to wait up until September to check out the winners!

Forbes’ Top Influencers list is extremely important business-wise, as it helps determine, define and improve the winners’ future in the market, as well as actually strengthens this new business model in the industry and in our society, i.e. the idea of being an influencer. Influencers are, in fact, individuals who have the strong power to affect certain decisions of others, and their importance and, well, the influence, has exponentially increased in the past few years (especially thanks to social media such as Instagram and Snapchat).

The Forbes Top Influencers 2017 list’s jaw-dropping numbers just confirmed that this is not a perishing phenomenon, and we are very likely to go check more Top Influencers lists in the years to come, too. As for the categories, aside from fashion, beauty and fitness, the list includes influencers in the sphere of comedy, travel, gaming, entertainment, parenting, food, tech & business, and sports, with the names of the winners about to be released later this year.

So, let’s check out the winners in our favorite categories!

Forbes Top Influencers 2017: Beauty

#5. Shannon Harris (@shaaanxo)

Known online as ‘Shaaanxo’, Harris has grown in popularity ever since starting vlogging in 2009 from her home in New Zealand, and has now a beauty brand named xoBeauty, through which she sells praised lashes and makeup brushes.

#4. Nikkie de Jager (@nikkietutorials)

With over 7.2 million followers on Instagram, Nikki de Jager is the Dutch queen of makeup, and in 2017 she has even added “makeup creator” to her already astounding resume, thanks to a collaboration with professional line Ofra.

#3. Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty)

Former finance employee Huda Kattan ventured into the beauty industry back in 2010, when she understood finance wasn’t actually her thing. Fast-forward to 7 years later, she is one of the top 3 beauty influencers in the industry, with even a makeup line sold at Sephora. She is the living proof one should never stop chasing her dreams!

#2. Michelle Phan (@michellephan)

Michelle Pan has been ruling over YouTube for more than a decade now, never stopping growing in popularity. She is also the cofounder of a cosmetics subscription box named Ipsy which, according to Forbes, “was valued at upwards of $500 million in 2015.”

#1. Zoe ‘Zoella’ Sugg (@zoella)

Here you have Forbes’ Top Beauty Influencer of 2017 – Zoella! With three books (one of which is the best selling ‘Girl Online’), over 11.6 million subscribers on Youtube and a sellout beauty line at Superdrug, Zoella has re-shaped the beauty industry with her talent, passion, determination and simplicity, and we honestly couldn’t feel more inspired!

Forbes Top Influencers 2017: Fitness

#5. Joe Wicks (@thebodycoach)

‘Fitness’ is one of Instagram’s most followed categories, and so is Joe Wicks! With an audience of 5 million, Wicks is very busy posting fitness tips, vlogging cooking series, and we bet his growth is not going to decrease in the years to come.

#4. Michelle Lewin (@michelle_lewin)

According to Forbes, the Venezuelan “31-year-old bodybuilder has raked in as much as $10,000 per Instagram post thanks to partnerships with health and workout brands,” so we are not that surprised she managed to score this list’s fourth position. If you love fitness and would like to follow someone who is as fit as determined, Lewin’s account won’t disappoint you for sure!

#3. Emily Skye (@emilyskyefit)

Aussie Emily Skye has never stopped being a fitness guru ever since starting her social media account back in 2011, growing a fortune via apps and video tutorials, too. She is about to release a sneaker collaboration with Reebok in 2018.

#2 Jennifer Selter (@jenselter)

With 6 different Instagram accounts and over 10.6 million followers on her main channel, Selter is the New York-based fitness guru everybody turns to in order to get the best daily fitness motivations.

#1. Kayla Itsines (@kayla_itsines)

Turning a passion into a business and empire is no small feat, but Kayla Itsines perfectly managed to do so. With a grand total of 6.6 million followers on Instagram and an app, “Sweat with Kayla”, that generated $17 million in revenue in 2016, we are not that surprised Forbes named her the number one Top Fitness Influencer of 2017.

