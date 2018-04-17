Beauty Tips Fashion Perfumes & Makeup

Four Beauty Skills Every Woman Should Have

By Updated on

As a woman, there are certain things you want to do to maintain your aesthetic beauty, and like many of us out there, may not know exactly how. I’m sure quite a few of us need some quality instruction from time to time, and unfortunately, that can be hard to come by. We get tutorials on how to achieve certain looks, but not exactly a breakdown of very important steps that could really put a cramp in our beautification process. We’ve determined the four beauty skills that every woman should have, and we are letting you in on the instructions you’ve been missing!

 

HOW TO APPLY FALSE LASHES

It can probably sound pretty intimidating, but with a little practice, putting on false lashes is actually super easy and the end result can be pretty…well… pretty. First, make sure you curl and apply mascara to your natural lashes, which creates a sturdy foundation to support the weight of the false lashes. Next, cut the lashes to fit so they don’t pour over to either side of your eyelid. Now, using a tiny applicator, apply the adhesive (we recommend always using a dark toned glue) to the lashes. Wait until the glue becomes tacky, never apply completely wet.

Finally, slowly and carefully press the false lash onto your eyelash bed, working from one end to the other. If you need a little assistance getting the lash onto those hard to reach places, like the corners, a pair of tweezers close to the base can really help.

See below for a quick tutorial from Jade Marie.

