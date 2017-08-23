Fredrick’s of Hollywood x Megan Fox Fall 2017 Campaign

The weather is about to get colder, but Megan Fox is hot as fire in her latest Fall 2017 campaign for Frederick’s of Hollywood. The actress is a co-owner, creative partner and ambassador for the brand. Frederick’s of Hollywood offers an insane choice of sexy lingerie. Megan Fox, who is a mother of three looks alluring in the shots for the Fall 2017 campaign. This is not the first time for Megan to pose in Fredrick’s of Hollywood’s lingerie. The actress partnered up with the brand last year. In March this year, we had a chance to see her first campaign. Megan posed in sexy lingerie only 5 months after giving birth to her third child. Back then the actress revealed her lingerie preferences. She admitted that she likes dominant lingerie that includes a lot of latex, leather, and lace, preferably in black color. Besides the comfort, her goal is to wear lingerie that makes her feel powerful.

For the Fall 2017 campaign the actress wore her favorite lingerie colors. In the campaign pictures, you could see Megan flaunting black lace super-sexy pieces as well as gray and blue sets. The photos are taken in a dim atmosphere that spices up the whole story. Megan poses on a leather sofa, velvet chair and on the floor. The lingerie is very delicate and seductive. The brand’s fall collection includes hot bras and panties, sultry corsets, chemises, robes, and provocative bodysuits. The materials involve a lot of lace, silk and see-through fabrics.

The actress is one of the biggest sex symbols at the moment and she embraces that fact.

”I think being sexy and comfortable in your body is a wonderful thing, and I don’t mind being acknowledged for it or appreciated for it. I know what I’m capable of. I know that I’m a relatively smart girl — I’m clever — and I feel like the sexy image only stands to make me a more powerful human being,” the actress said in her interview with Cosmopolitan back in March.

Megan Fox’s first collection for Frederick’s of Hollywood will arrive just in time for the holidays. The entire collection is infused with a great dose of sexiness and according to the actress “these pieces make you feel an awakened appreciation for your body.” Megan’s intention was to design pieces that will make women feel empowered and comfortable in their own body.

Photo Credit: Frederick’s of Hollywood