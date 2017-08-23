Celebrities Fashion

Fredrick’s of Hollywood x Megan Fox Fall 2017 Campaign

By Updated on

The weather is about to get colder, but Megan Fox is hot as fire in her latest Fall 2017 campaign for Frederick’s of Hollywood. The actress is a co-owner, creative partner and ambassador for the brand. Frederick’s of Hollywood offers an insane choice of sexy lingerie. Megan Fox, who is a mother of three looks alluring in the shots for the Fall 2017 campaign. This is not the first time for Megan to pose in Fredrick’s of Hollywood’s lingerie. The actress partnered up with the brand last year. In March this year, we had a chance to see her first campaign. Megan posed in sexy lingerie only 5 months after giving birth to her third child. Back then the actress revealed her lingerie preferences. She admitted that she likes dominant lingerie that includes a lot of latex, leather, and lace, preferably in black color. Besides the comfort, her goal is to wear lingerie that makes her feel powerful.

Fredricks of Hollywood Fall 2017Campaign with Megan Fox sexy black lingerie and robe

Fredricks of Hollywood Fall 2017Campaign with Megan Fox sexy lace bodysuit

For the Fall 2017 campaign the actress wore her favorite lingerie colors. In the campaign pictures, you could see Megan flaunting black lace super-sexy pieces as well as gray and blue sets. The photos are taken in a dim atmosphere that spices up the whole story. Megan poses on a leather sofa, velvet chair and on the floor. The lingerie is very delicate and seductive. The brand’s fall collection includes hot bras and panties, sultry corsets, chemises, robes, and provocative bodysuits. The materials involve a lot of lace, silk and see-through fabrics.

Fredricks of Hollywood Fall 2017Campaign with Megan Fox blue corset

Fredricks of Hollywood Fall 2017Campaign with Megan Fox sexy lace set

The actress is one of the biggest sex symbols at the moment and she embraces that fact.

”I think being sexy and comfortable in your body is a wonderful thing, and I don’t mind being acknowledged for it or appreciated for it. I know what I’m capable of. I know that I’m a relatively smart girl — I’m clever — and I feel like the sexy image only stands to make me a more powerful human being,” the actress said in her interview with Cosmopolitan back in March.

Fredricks of Hollywood Fall 2017Campaign with Megan Fox silk lingerie set

Fredricks of Hollywood Fall 2017Campaign with Megan Fox gray silk and lace lingerie set

Megan Fox’s first collection for Frederick’s of Hollywood will arrive just in time for the holidays. The entire collection is infused with a great dose of sexiness and according to the actress “these pieces make you feel an awakened appreciation for your body.” Megan’s intention was to design pieces that will make women feel empowered and comfortable in their own body.

Photo Credit: Frederick’s of Hollywood

Recent Posts

Elevate Your Manicure With The Cuticle Tattoo Trend

Fashion Gallery Nails Trends

Elevate Your Manicure With The Cuticle Tattoo Trend

An interesting nail art will help you complete your look and make a statement. There are multiple creative nail designs to choose from these days. But if you want to upgrade your manicure, you have...

10 Famous Actresses Who Drastically Cut Their Hair Short For Movie Roles

Celebrities Hairstyles

10 Famous Actresses Who Drastically Cut Their Hair Short For Movie Roles

Actresses are known for undergoing dramatic transformations before playing a certain role. That is their way to get ready and to perfectly portray the person they are playing. Some of them need to gain or...

Best Street Style Looks From The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Casting

Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Best Street Style Looks From The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Casting

This is probably the most exciting time of the year for young and ambitious models. It’s the time when Victoria’s Secret castings are held. They are currently happening in New York, with hundreds of excited...

Nicki Minaj x MAC New Viva Glam Lipsticks

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Nicki Minaj x MAC New Viva Glam Lipsticks

The rap queen Nicki Minaj and MAC are back with their second exclusive collaboration. Minaj took the news on Instagram and announced the official release date of the limited edition line. The singer also announced...

Get Next Level Lashes With These Vibrant Mascaras

Fashion Gallery

Get Next Level Lashes With These Vibrant Mascaras

Brightly painted lashes are back! Colored lashes are fun, bold and exciting. Stepping up your lash game with one of these vibrant formulas is  guaranteed to give you that mesmerizing gaze. In fall 2017, models are...