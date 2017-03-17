Free People Gets Ready for Coachella 2017 With a Perfect Festival Collection

Free People is ready for Coachella 2017 with a festival fashion lineup featuring a lot of incorporations from the past that you can already get from FreePeople.com and Nordstrom. Free People has included high-waisted patchwork dual-colored wide-legged jeans, vintage inspired floral prints and significantly hippie tendencies interspersed throughout.

The ensemble pieces are definitely inspired by the overdone ‘free spirit’ aesthetics of Coachella, which seem to only get more elaborate each year. A lot of times these looks trample into areas, cultures and styles in a disrespectful manner, but that does not seem to be the case here thankfully. The clothes themselves are not a problem this season at all – we won’t take the trip into the use of headdresses and so on. With this collection, Free People wants to make certain that everyone is Coachella ready – both fashionably attired and ready for the weather.

The Free People 2017 festival collection is exciting to peruse thanks to the myriad of textures, colors, silhouettes, and definitely worth their own note are the accessories. The hats and rings and necklaces, hair jewelry, belts and bags – all of these items are beautiful, some opalescent, some brightly colored, lots with firing and dangling pieces that seem to be a lot of fun to wear even outside of use as festival gear.

The flowing and airy silhouettes, prints and tops, as well as the denim shorts and lace sets are all represented here. There are not any hard and fast rules regarding the attire for Coachella, but the clothes worn do seem to follow a certain set of themes that make for a fun time, interesting pictures, comfort and style.

The clothes may be tight in some places and lose in others, printed and plain simultaneously, overdone and subtle, just a collection of ensembles that touch as many areas as possible in one of the few places where that sort of style is expected.

The prints are all interesting, especially in the brightly coordinated knits that are designed to help the wearer be comfortable even in the heat. The florals are airy and the distinctly vintage feel they inspired does not take over the look, but rather enhances it with the retro feel that a lot of people like to incorporate into their Coachella looks.

The Seventies were heavily referenced throughout the collection and several of the ensembles shown in the lookbook were clearly inspired by the aesthetically interesting decade. Every look for the Free People festival fashion 2017 collection was as well put together as expected, but each of the amazing ensembles is capable of being shuffled around to create new ones. Though they might seem all over the place with the patterns, Free People really planned this out well.

Photos courtesy of Free People