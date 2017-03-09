Free People’s March 2017 Lookbook Aims for the Sun

Available on FreePeople.com, Free People’s March 2017 lookbook is all about summertime fun and appreciating the warmth that the sun offers. The styles are creative and flattering with a vibrant feel that comes from more than the color combinations, but also the actual feel and aesthetic of the design. The face of this lookbook is the stunning Brazilian fashion model and Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro.

The collection contains the Free People Nora jumpsuit that shows off stripes of color that are reminiscent of a sun-bleached beach umbrella in the most positive of ways. The pieces are more than warm weather ready with their light materials and design.

The lookbook shows off a set of bikinis, a few maxi dresses and cute tops as well. Accessories were not ignored at all, Free People provided us with cat eye shaped sunglasses and summery straw hats. The sheer lace cover-up with elaborate sleeves and lace is a dream piece, in my opinion the prettiest piece in the entire lookbook, but one item does not make a collection and thankfully everything else included was also very pretty.

Free People sells in 1,400 plus specialty stores all over the world. As a part of URBN, Free People is in the portfolio of consumer brands that have a firm outreach with a strong demographic. From the very start in 2002, with the first boutique that opened in Paramus, New Jersey and throughout the brand name changes and audience targeting, Free People has still been about comfort, personality, confidence and individuality.

The new Free People spring 2017 lookbook shows off the free flowing, sun loving and warm weather prepared options that Free People has prepared for the arrival of the warm temperatures. Just look at the Endless Summer Elaina maxi dress and the Free People One Joie de Vivre Eyelet top and matching maxi skirt! They are gorgeous and summery from top to bottom.

The dresses are actually very well designed to be flattering and forgiving on several different shapes. Thank goodness for that, as not everyone will look like Lais Riveiro in the Sage colored off-the-shoulder mini dress.

The use of materials definitely deserves another mention here. The use of lace and eyelets was encouraging as these pieces were incredibly fun and summery in appearance, as well as provided interesting silhouettes. The lovely mini dress, for example, uses bohemian lace and a handkerchief hemline, which gives a lightweight and airy, flowing look.

The breeziness of the dress is inspiring on its own, crafting the summer look. The light palette used works to create the look and feel of summer as well, though hopefully the dresses will be available in other colors as well. The Free People spring 2017 collection shown in the lookbook is a summery success for the brand and will certainly be in high demand.

Photos courtesy of Free People