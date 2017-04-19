Lindsey Wixson Is Wearing Vintage Tees In Free People’s New Spring 2017 Lookbook

Lindsey Wixson is fronting the new Free People spring 2017 lookbook in an unexpected summery atmosphere – outside in the National Park! The Free People spring 2017 collection will be a capsule lineup designed in collaboration with the National Park Foundation, which you can get from FreePeople.com.

The partnership between the National Park Foundation and the well-known fashion brand is set to last for a year, designed to help contribute a donation to the National Park Foundation. The goal of the donation is set at $50,000, which seems very doable.

The collection features custom T-shirts made right in the USA and marketed as a capsule collection. The capsule collection is also being known as the National Park Foundation x Free People collection and the Free People limited edition x National Park Tees capsule collection.

The announcement and release of Free People’s spring 2017 lookbook was scheduled to line up with the National Park Week, which takes place from April 16th through April 24th. The photos of model Lindsey Wixson are very earthy, perfectly expounding on the scenery and fitting in line with the aesthetics of the National Park Service and the boho feel that Free People is known to adopt.

The styles of the vintage tees are designed to be perfectly easy to match up or fit into outfits that range from simple jeans to nearly every other genre and style of dress. The lookbook makes it a point to emphasize not only Lindsey Wixson wearing the shirts, but wearing them outdoors and including outdoor, summery activities rather than just hanging out at the beach, looking pretty with a drink or lounging in a chair.

The collection is designed to mimic vintage T-shirts with unfinished edges and burnouts to create a lived-in or previously owned look. You can choose a look to show off your favorite National Park or get them all. The designs are colorful and lively, interesting to look at all over. The careful treatment for each shirt to get that guaranteed vintage look was perfectly executed – the shirts are designed with an oversized fit and look as though they have been washed and loved a hundred times.

Each shirt will be priced at $68 and the cost does include part of the contribution. If you ever wanted to or have ever donated to the National Park Foundation, here is a good way to do it, while increasing your wardrobe and physically and visually showing your support as you go. There are currently three designs available in the Free People x National Park Tees capsule collection. Order one today!

Photos courtesy of Free People