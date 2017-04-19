Fashion

Lindsey Wixson Is Wearing Vintage Tees In Free People’s New Spring 2017 Lookbook

By Updated on

Lindsey Wixson is fronting the new Free People spring 2017 lookbook in an unexpected summery atmosphere – outside in the National Park! The Free People spring 2017 collection will be a capsule lineup designed in collaboration with the National Park Foundation, which you can get from FreePeople.com.

Free People National Park Foundation Tee Collection 2017

The partnership between the National Park Foundation and the well-known fashion brand is set to last for a year, designed to help contribute a donation to the National Park Foundation. The goal of the donation is set at $50,000, which seems very doable.

The collection features custom T-shirts made right in the USA and marketed as a capsule collection. The capsule collection is also being known as the National Park Foundation x Free People collection and the Free People limited edition x National Park Tees capsule collection.

The announcement and release of Free People’s spring 2017 lookbook was scheduled to line up with the National Park Week, which takes place from April 16th through April 24th. The photos of model Lindsey Wixson are very earthy, perfectly expounding on the scenery and fitting in line with the aesthetics of the National Park Service and the boho feel that Free People is known to adopt.

Free People National Park Foundation Tee Collection 2017

Free People National Park Foundation Tee Collection 2017

The styles of the vintage tees are designed to be perfectly easy to match up or fit into outfits that range from simple jeans to nearly every other genre and style of dress. The lookbook makes it a point to emphasize not only Lindsey Wixson wearing the shirts, but wearing them outdoors and including outdoor, summery activities rather than just hanging out at the beach, looking pretty with a drink or lounging in a chair.

The collection is designed to mimic vintage T-shirts with unfinished edges and burnouts to create a lived-in or previously owned look. You can choose a look to show off your favorite National Park or get them all. The designs are colorful and lively, interesting to look at all over. The careful treatment for each shirt to get that guaranteed vintage look was perfectly executed – the shirts are designed with an oversized fit and look as though they have been washed and loved a hundred times.

Each shirt will be priced at $68 and the cost does include part of the contribution. If you ever wanted to or have ever donated to the National Park Foundation, here is a good way to do it, while increasing your wardrobe and physically and visually showing your support as you go. There are currently three designs available in the Free People x National Park Tees capsule collection. Order one today!

Free People National Park Foundation Tee Collection 2017

Free People National Park Foundation Tee Collection 2017

Photos courtesy of Free People

Recent Posts

BECCA x Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette Is Revealed!

Perfumes & Makeup

BECCA x Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette Is Revealed!

Just recently we wrote about the BECCA Cosmetics and Chrissy Teigen collaboration, specifically about hints for a stunning highlight. Now we know that the truth is even better – the collaboration has created a highlighter...

Naomi Campbell Teams Up With Diesel On a Charitable Collection

Fashion

Naomi Campbell Teams Up With Diesel On a Charitable Collection

Diesel has just teamed up with Naomi Campbell on a charitable collection to support the Fashion For Relief project, whose spokeswoman is the iconic model. The Naomi Campbell x Diesel capsule collection, dubbed Child at...

Lindsey Wixson Is Wearing Vintage Tees In Free People’s New Spring 2017 Lookbook

Fashion

Lindsey Wixson Is Wearing Vintage Tees In Free People’s New Spring 2017 Lookbook

Lindsey Wixson is fronting the new Free People spring 2017 lookbook in an unexpected summery atmosphere – outside in the National Park! The Free People spring 2017 collection will be a capsule lineup designed in...

Rimmel London Signs Its First-Ever Male Beauty Blogger

Perfumes & Makeup

Rimmel London Signs Its First-Ever Male Beauty Blogger

Lewys Ball has just been announced as Rimmel London’s first-ever male beauty blogger, and we are in awe! At only 17 years, Ball, who is also a renowned British Youtuber, follows in the footsteps of...

Teresa Missoni Is Launching a Plus-Size Collection

Fashion

Teresa Missoni Is Launching a Plus-Size Collection

Teresa Maccapani Missoni is launching a plus-sized collaboration collection with Eloquii for summer, and it's all about providing more women with more choices. Particularly those in the community of women who aren't given the same...