Free People’s Spring 2017 Denim Lookbook Encompasses All the Denim Trends of 2017

Free People’s spring 2017 denim lookbook shows off every fashionable trend denim is expected to have this year. The collection has everything from retro extreme bellbottom denim to remodels of the high waisted cigarette jeans, all of which are available now on FreePeople.com.

Several shades and washes and even deconstructed boyfriend jeans made the cut, paired with cute shirts and in some cases no shirt at all. One of the best features of Free People’s spring 2017 denim lookbook is the ability to actually shop for the items in the ensembles. It isn’t just a collection of photos of a look that is amazing, but you cannot find the name or price. Instead, clicking the link next to the look takes you to the item page for purchase.

There are quite a few different ensembles ranging from classic comfy chic to slightly more eclectic but visually compelling at the very least. It is an adventurous look at denim and the looks that we know and love as well as what denim ‘could be’ in some of the more ‘out of the ordinary’ silhouettes for denim.

Interesting pieces include the Skater Girl jumper, which comes in Peterson (dark blue) and crystalline (light blue) jeans. Although the cut is very different and interesting, the denim feel and colors make it an easy transition to wear.

There was no shortage of interesting options in the lookbook thanks to the inclusion of denim pieces like the Coming and Going printed wide leg jeans. There were quite a few wide legged denim options in multiple shades from pale yellow and clean cut to denim culottes with unfinished edges called the Dawn to Dusk cropped wide leg.

The prices throughout the lookbook range from $78 to $168. The prices may be on the other side of reasonable, but many of them are definitely interesting to see and one would assume very interesting and comfortable to wear.

The story of Free People as a brand, of the evolution of the brand and style of the store and within the store is captivating, and we can see every facet of how the brand came in the various types of denim offered. The Free People denim lookbook for 2017 was designed and built for their core audience in a universally unclear winner.

Each of the denim looks was designed with the lookbook in mind. This is an especially encouraging thought when looking at designs like the flared bell bottoms – the aesthetic was very intentional down to the very last thread of the intricately patterned Coming and Going printed wide-leg jeans. The thoughts as denim are very individualistic and expressive, and that is a strong statement as well.

Photos courtesy of Free People