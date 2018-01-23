Fresh Ways To Rock A Hoodie This Season

These days, athleisure pieces are a must in every fashionable girl’s closet. Even if you are the elegant type who loves wearing classy looks, it is officially time to start experimenting with styles and outfits. One of the best things about wearing a hoodie is that they are very versatile and look amazing when paired with both sports jackets and trendy coats. At the same time, you will feel cozy and comfortable.

Back in the 80s and 90s, hoodies were the staple in everyone’s looks. Both men and women wore them as a part of the trendiest outfits out there. Fashionistas matched them with sweatpants and bombers as well as overalls and windbreaker jackets. And now the time has come when all of those fashion trends are making a comeback.

Thanks to the latest fashion trends, you have a legit excuse to rock your favorite hoodie outside of your home. If you style it properly it will do a lot of justice to your outfits. It doesn’t matter if you are going out for lunch, a relaxed date or brunch. There is a right way to wear a hoodie for all these events.

Most of the bloggers these days, rock a simple monochrome hoodie with a pair of statement pants and chic boots. Just put on the best pair of jeans or pants that you have and you are ready to go. If the weather is warm, add a denim jacket or a fierce bomber. For the days when you need to stay cozy, put on a statement plaid coat or a warm puffer. If your outfit is in one color, you can opt for a colorful hoodie that will bring a fresh vibe to the appearance.

So next time you go on a shopping spree make sure to grab a statement hoodie that will upgrade your outfit. Even a simple black one can become your next favorite piece. If you can afford a high-end hoodie from popular brands such as Supreme, Balenciaga, and Vetements it might turn out to be the best investment you’ve done recently. If not, there are plenty of affordable brands and retailers you can turn to for the ideal style.

We rounded up some of the chicest outfits that involve hoodies, so you can upgrade your style the proper way. Even if you are not a big fan of athleisure, once you see these trendy looks you will most certainly change your mind.