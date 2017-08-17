Gabrielle Union’s Debut Fashion Collection

Gabrielle Union is well known for her impeccable style. For a while now fans admired her flawless fashion moments. Finally, everyone who adored Gabrielle Union’s unique style can shop her signature pieces. The actress designed an amazing collection for New York and Company and the pieces are absolutely stunning. Back in March, the brand announced that Gabrielle Union is the face of their 7th Avenue collection, and it turns out that the actress is actually behind the designs.

Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwayne Wade get all the attention everywhere they go. The couple isn’t afraid to risk and often flaunts bold colorful outfits that leave everyone in awe. Gabrielle has transferred her love for electric colors on her first ever fashion collection. The collection consists of 21 pieces available in sizes 0-20. Gabrielle Union designed everything from tops, dresses, pants and outwear. The Mary Jane star focused on office-approved pieces and well as laid-back weekend ready outfits. All of the designs are very easy to mix and match and perfect for a variety of occasions. Gabrielle’s goal was to create a collection that her family could afford and rock with confidence. That is why she decided to partner up with New York and Company.

“New York and Company has really allowed me to take the line in the direction of my closet, which is kind of all over the place, offering a little something for everyone at a reasonable price point,” she told Glamour. In her own words the collection is “eclectic and fly” and very “instagrammable.”

The prices for the pieces range between $46.95-$139.95. Most designs are priced under $100 with an exception of the outwear that costs a bit more. The famous actress wanted to keep the prices as low as possible so her fans and admirers can afford the pieces. Each piece of the collection is very wearable and perfect for both day and night time. Gabrielle Union also added that she used fabrics that are comfortable for long wear. She is aware that career-oriented women live in their work clothes and made sure to design pieces that will provide the needed comfort. On the other hand, all of the clothes are very eye-catching and stylish, so you basically won’t need to compromise on anything.

The collection launched today both in-stores and online on the New York and Company’s website. Seven of the designs are sold exclusively online, but the rest of the pieces are available in the brand’s brick-and-mortar stores.

Photo Credit: New York and Company