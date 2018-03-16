Gal Gadot Joined the Reebok Family

It seems that Gal Gadot is going to have an amazing year. The gorgeous “Wonder Woman” actress was announced as the new ambassador of Reebok just yesterday. Gal is joining the ranks of celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande, Victoria Beckham and more in making the sports industry more inclusive for women. Gadot’s first campaign for the brand will be the “Be More Human” one that advertises Reebok’s latest training line for ladies. Shot by Collier Schorr, the ads show a fierce version of the actress flaunting chic activewear pieces.



The beautiful Israeli actress is a perfect fit for Reebok according to brand’s representatives. The brand is very committed to creating designs and campaigns that only stimulate women to be a better version of themselves. Gal’s “Wonder Woman” movie celebrates females as superheroes, which is another reason why Reebok considers Gal as its ideal match. Through their upcoming collaborations, the sportswear brand is planning to inspire women and teach them that fitness is the best way to feel stronger both physically and emotionally.

“Working out has always been a big part of my life, especially with having a mother who was a PE teacher, I was exposed to an active lifestyle from an early age. Through fitness, I have found that I gain strength, endurance, and confidence, and I couldn’t imagine a better partner than Reebok to join me on this journey.”- said Gadot.

In the campaign shots, Gadot is, of course, wearing Reebok from head to toes. All of the activewear garments are a part of Reebok’s latest active collection. The actress is rocking a pair of the brand’s SPEED HER TR sneakers in black, white and gray and The LUX leggings in a chic black and white print. She is also wearing the Hero Strong Bra and the Perforated Speedwick Tank in black and white. The best thing about her athletic outfits is that you can buy them now. All the pieces are available on Reebok’s website and at select retailers. The prices range between $35 and $110.

Gal became the ambassador of Revlon in January and debuted the “Live Boldly” campaign. The popular makeup brand is also on a mission to empower women through makeup. Gadot is a true inspiration in many ways. Starting from her service as a professional soldier for the Israel Defense Forces, to beauty pageants and a successful acting career, there is nothing she can’t do.

Photo Credit: Reebok