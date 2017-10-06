Celebrities Fashion

Gal Gadot's 7 Best Looks on the Red Carpet

The Israeli beauty, Gal Gadot is one of the most popular actresses at the moment. Gal has been acting for many years now, but she gained popularity thanks to her role in “Wonder Woman”. Gadot is dominating every event that she attends thanks to her gorgeous outfits and beautiful appearance. The former Miss Israeli looks stunning whether she wears a white shirt or a glamorous red carpet gown. That is why her outfits deserve all of our attention. Take a look at the video to see the Gal Gadot’s 7 best red carpet looks.

Among her most glamorous appearances is the look she flaunted at the London premiere of “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”. Gal looked astonishing in a show-stopping red Prada dress. The velvet red gown featured a deep neckline and crystal embellished straps. Gadot was styled by Micaela Erlanger, who thought the dress perfectly matches the actress’s role of Wonder Woman. The actress rocked a bold red lip, as a final touch to the glorious look.

Gal Gadot's 7 Best Looks on the Red Carpet red velvet dress
Photo Credit: Prada

Her red carpet appearances are always a  fashion moment to remember. For the premiere of “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” in New York, Gal chose a dramatic, jaw-dropping mini-dress by Balmain. Olivier’s dress featured his exquisite embellishments made of different types of beads. The dress also featured a high-neck and cut-outs at the shoulders.  Gal toned down the statement dress with minimalistic makeup and loose waves.

Gal Gadot's 7 Best Looks on the Red Carpet embellished mini dress
Photo Credit: Dario Femenino

For an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, the actress stunned in a floral Dolce & Gabbana dress. The sophisticated mini dress was a part of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection of the Italian luxury brand. It carried a mesmerizing floral embroidery with dramatic white and yellow daisies on a black base. Gadot finished off the look with a pair of yellow stiletto heels and a bold burgundy lip.

Gal Gadot's 7 Best Looks on the Red Carpet embroidered floral dress
Photo Credit: Bauer-Griffin

