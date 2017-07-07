Galia Lahav Fall Couture 2017 Collection at Haute Couture PWF

Galia Lahav and Sharon Sever successfully finished their second official couture show as a part of the Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week. Lahav’s Fall 2017 Couture collection offers a variety of dresses in different lengths. All of them are rich, powerful and glamorous.

Sharon Sever has been Galia’s partner and co-designer for the last eight years. The two ultimately creative designers showed an astonishing collection inspired by the sea. With the beautiful embellishments, the duo wanted to recreate the movements of the fish in the sea. The designer duo is constantly pushing the boundaries of glamor and elegance.

Right after the show, Sharon stated that they wanted to “imitate the movements of the fish in deep waters”. “We live on the beach in Tel Aviv,” – Galia explained where the inspiration came from. They compare their latest work with the Cabinet de Curiosités, as a wondrous mixture of the earth and the sea.

The intricate breath-taking dresses came as long, floor-sweeping gowns, and short, fun cocktail dresses. The colors varied from dark to bright and vivid. The contrast was also present in the variety of fabrics. Some of the designs were made of rich velvet with gorgeous embroideries. You could also see designs that featured sequins in light blue, coral, silver, and very attractive golden prints.

The Fall 2017 Couture collection wasn’t all about the dresses. Galia also showed separates, such as skirts, jackets, kimono capes and wide-leg pants. The splendid jacquard print is among the most noticeable ones in the collection.

Galia Lahav is an Israeli designer, who founded her eponymous fashion house back in 1988. Her business is currently based in Tel Aviv. Starting from 2016 the designer was officially recognized by the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture. In other words, Galia became a certified couturier and was ready to present her first haute couture collection in France. During the Paris Couture Fashion week in January this year, Lahav debuted her evening wear, that left the spectators breathless. The show took place at the Grand Palais.

The middle-eastern designer has been recognized by many celebrities so far, including Ashley Graham, Olivia Munn, Jenifer Lopez, Serena Williams and Meghan Trainor. High-end, couture bridal gowns are the main specialty of the brand. Today, Galia Lahav’s wedding gowns are among the most wanted in the world.

Photo Courtesy: Shoji Fujii