Get Cozy for Sweater Weather with the Help of Celebrities

We all need cozy and chic clothes to keep us warm when is cold outside. A good sweater is an essential item in the closet of the stylish lady. Sweater weather is right around the corner, and now is the perfect time to stock up on quality and trendy sweaters.

The most famous celebrities love a good piece of knitwear. Since they have the best stylists, we can take style cues from them, and try to copy their looks. A quality sweater goes with pretty much everything. You can match it with jeans, pants, and skirts. The best thing about these knitted pieces is that you can do many layers of clothing, and get a chic and cool look. Start with a shirt, add the sweater and finish off with a nice coat.

The young star Selena Gomez is in love with her Coach sweater. The “Rexy” is one of the most popular sweaters among celebrities. There are several different styles and influencers such as Emma Roberts, Kate Moss, and Zoe Kravitz were spotted wearing the “Rexy” sweater. Even the male trendsetters like Jared Leto love this jumper. Ashley Benson, on the other hand, chose a knitted sweater dress and matched it with over-the-knee boots. If you prefer simple outfits, try pairing jeans with a jumper in vibrant colors, just like Alessandra Ambrosio did. For today’s style inspiration, we chose the best celebrity sweater outfits.

Emily Ratajkowski