Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Get Cozy for Sweater Weather with the Help of Celebrities

By Updated on

Prev1 of 23

We all need cozy and chic clothes to keep us warm when is cold outside. A good sweater is an essential item in the closet of the stylish lady. Sweater weather is right around the corner, and now is the perfect time to stock up on quality and trendy sweaters.

The most famous celebrities love a good piece of knitwear. Since they have the best stylists, we can take style cues from them, and try to copy their looks. A quality sweater goes with pretty much everything. You can match it with jeans, pants, and skirts. The best thing about these knitted pieces is that you can do many layers of clothing, and get a chic and cool look. Start with a shirt, add the sweater and finish off with a nice coat.

The young star Selena Gomez is in love with her Coach sweater. The “Rexy” is one of the most popular sweaters among celebrities. There are several different styles and influencers such as Emma Roberts, Kate Moss, and Zoe Kravitz were spotted wearing the “Rexy” sweater. Even the male trendsetters like Jared Leto love this jumper. Ashley Benson, on the other hand, chose a knitted sweater dress and matched it with over-the-knee boots. If you prefer simple outfits, try pairing jeans with a jumper in vibrant colors, just like Alessandra Ambrosio did. For today’s style inspiration, we chose the best celebrity sweater outfits.

Emily Ratajkowski

Get Cozy for Sweater Weather with the Help of Celebrities Emily Ratajkowski
Photo By: @emrata/Instagram
Prev1 of 23

Recent Posts

Calvin Klein 2017 Fall Collection Is a Denim Dream

Fashion

Calvin Klein 2017 Fall Collection Is a Denim Dream

The Fall 2017 Calvin Klein collection celebrates the love for a good pair of jeans. Jeans have always been an essential piece in the cool girl’s style. But somehow the world has been going crazy...

Celebrity Guide: Different Ways To Flaunt Red Lipstick

Celebrities Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Celebrity Guide: Different Ways To Flaunt Red Lipstick

There is something special about the red lipstick. Red is a powerful color and stands for confidence. Many women wear the red lipstick as their signature color. Others flaunt a red pout only on special...

Get In Your Element With The Six New NYX Palettes

Perfumes & Makeup

Get In Your Element With The Six New NYX Palettes

NYX cosmetics wants you to get in your element in the best way possible. The cosmetic brand is going to release six eyeshadow palettes soon. The palettes are inspired by the four elements of nature...

Get Cozy for Sweater Weather with the Help of Celebrities

Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Get Cozy for Sweater Weather with the Help of Celebrities

We all need cozy and chic clothes to keep us warm when is cold outside. A good sweater is an essential item in the closet of the stylish lady. Sweater weather is right around the...

The Spectacular Street Style From Afropunk 2017

Fashion

The Spectacular Street Style From Afropunk 2017

Afropunk Festival’s street style puts all the other festivals out of the spotlight. The festival has everything from glorious colorful ensembles that celebrate the African heritage to insanely beautiful curly hair and glittery makeup looks....