Get My Red On Red Outfit!

Red is such a hot color this season, and when you pair it with other shades of red you are sure to have an eye-catching look. I spent a day roaming around in this effortless ensemble of a red coat and red over the knee patent boots, then broke it up with a wide black belt and black bag. Not only was this look very comfortable, it could be easily transitioned from day to night.

Wearing red does more than just grab attention, it goes much deeper than that. Red is a popular color that has ongoing studies in psychology. Women tend to wear red obviously when they want to be bold and make a statement, but many women wear red both consciously and subconsciously when they know they are going to be around a male they are trying to attract. It’s believed that red is the most passionate color on the spectrum, and is the color that is most associated with love, seduction, sexuality, but also often associated with anger and aggression.

Not sure what shade of red best fits you? Some reds are more flattering on some than others. Finding the correct tone for yourself is key here. Blondes and brunettes tend to be more striking in the bold “cherry” or “tomato” tones.  Redheads best don the warmer, darker, more burgundy shades with purple undertones, avoiding shades that fall under the orange scale.

When wearing red as your “centerpiece” color, I feel it’s best to keep the rest of your pieces/accessories within the neutral tones. I.e. if you are not going to go red-on-red, keep the pieces outside of the main garment tan or black. In my particular outfit I found this beautiful wool-blend coat at H&M, the patent leather boots from Zara, and accessorized it with a wide black belt from Zara, and my “So Black” Birkin bag.  I chose a slightly bronzy face and went red with the lips as well for double the impact.  These are all timeless pieces that can easily be replicated and reused in various ways, with countless looks for years to come, something  I feel is very important when choosing staple pieces for your wardrobe.  If you want a more low key version of this look while keeping the chicness, then just reverse the color of the pieces and wear an all-black ensemble with a red belt, bag, and red lip.  Below are our picks to recreate my look. Now, I want to see how YOU rock it. Tag us in your best “red on red” photo on Instagram!

