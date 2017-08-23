Get Next Level Lashes With These Vibrant Mascaras

Brightly painted lashes are back! Colored lashes are fun, bold and exciting. Stepping up your lash game with one of these vibrant formulas is guaranteed to give you that mesmerizing gaze. In fall 2017, models are owning the single, duo, and even tri-colored lashes. The season is about to change and so should your boring black mascara.

It’s important to master the basic know-how techniques of applying colored mascara, to be able to pull it off perfectly! Here, our favorite bold shades and a color guide to follow for an eye-opening new look.