Giamba Fall 2017 RTW Line Combines Femininity with Esoteric Gothic Vibes

Giambattista Valli’s Giamba fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection showing was not actually a runway show but rather a presentation, as the designer decided to eschew the conventional spotlight for his second line, focusing all the attention on his main ready-to-wear line.

That did not mean, however, that this Giamba fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection was less spectacular in terms of styles and aesthetics. Presented at the suggestive Riccardo Grassi showroom in Milan during Milan Fashion Week, Giambattista Valli’s visions for Giamba were nothing but absolutely covetable and charmingly gothic, if not even esoterically romantic, the charming vibes of which intertwined their motifs with boho-chic references as well.

Although a kind of romantic Gothicism was this Giamba fall/winter 2017-18 rtw collection’s focal point, the Italian designer managed to throw even completely different motifs, such as boho ones, into the line-up, treating us to the ultimate gothic-chic, witch-approved collection we had been waiting for.

With the collection being so gothic-inspired, it means that all those people, who will stop wearing black only when they find a darker color, will be particularly thrilled to find that not only did Valli dip most of his proposals into the world’s darkest hue, but also refined them with sensually chic lace patterns and floral embroideries that were just the icing on the cake. As we mentioned before, however, Giamba’s turn into the esoteric/gothic fashion was an overall unconventional one, even with soft pinks, Twenties-inspired feather embellishments and bright white touches dominating the scene.

Both the pink and white proposals denoted Giambattista Valli’s fascination for conventionally feminine proposals, with the A-line cuts, the layered ruches and the frilled hems playing a huge role in defining this collection’s overall aesthetics. Valli, who is an old hand at mixing different motifs all together to create something anew, harmoniously blended in both the romantic and the gothic references all together, making it hard to strictly separate the styles from one another.

Giamba’s latest collection had also its say in the urban-inspired boho-chic craze that has been spreading around for a while now, and that according to Giambattista Valli’s takes on the next colder seasons will be unapologetically bon-ton and provocatively bewitched with all of its butterfly sleeves, off-the-shoulder necklines and tactic sheer appliqués at the waists. Here Giambattista Valli also experimented with bold pops of fiery red, which among the collection’s many blacks, whites and pinks, stood out from the crowd indeed.

Youthful and fun, the Giamba fall/winter 2017-18 rtw collection also confirmed Valli’s envisions for this “little” sister of his main line, as he always coherently filters his fashions for Giamba through a cheerful, free-spirited lens that we have learnt to adore.

Photos courtesy of Vogue