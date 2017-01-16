Giamba Pre-Fall 2017 Collection Ponders On Astronomy

We like to think of the Giamba customer as the sassy younger sister of the Giambattista Valli woman; this season, it seems the younger sister is into the zodiac! Astronomy is one of those things that always find their way into fashion, perhaps because both are so easy to obsess over, but this season, Valli decided to downright embrace it as the central theme for his Giamba pre-fall 2017 collection.

The setting of the collection’s debut was in an old Victorian-set room, with cloud-like fluff positioned across the floorboards. It’s an overall ethereal setup, which ties into the makeup choices. Models either wore natural faces or were given a powerful pale highlight with black-bordered silver blocks around their eyes. It is in this that we see another easy contradiction of work, adding another layer to the line and its presentation.

A dress patterned with comets and ethereal beings was one of many quirky pieces that opted to make the astrology theme literally shine and at a large scale. But don’t let the wording fool you – even the more garish pieces work toward Valli’s bigger picture. In this case, the pictures were printed on a flowing, semi-sheer gown that reads both luxe and relaxed.

The fit and silhouette of the dress are lovely, and the print is quite beautiful as well, especially at a glance when the individual pictures haven’t yet taken shape in your mind’s eye. The look is made complete with the model wearing the goggle-esque silver eye makeup as mentioned before. It adds the final touch to tip the scales in favor of the dress’s fantasy.

The print also showed up on a minidress that was part of a pair with a yin-yang type of motif. The one dress, made in black with the blatant zodiac print, was stylized in a silk with a tie-top that made the overall look super cute. The contrasting look had the same silhouette, but instead was in white with classic relaxation picturing, like a butterfly and a fanned out abstract design. The two looks were shown in a photo together, with models hand in hand, the white dress tugging at the one in black.

Other dresses weren’t so garish in their presentation. There was a sleek black dress with a cute black and pink lapel styled at the top and chic lace trimming the hem – the silhouette was basic with interesting, new twists so as to have a structured, easily wearable and versatile piece without totally taking away from the mystique of the rest of the line. The same could be said about many other pieces by simply looking through the rest of the Giamba pre-fall 2017 collection.

There were plenty of pieces in the mix that would be easy to wear to just about any event or simple outing, especially with all of the outerwear that made the cut. One coat was half-puffer, half-fur for maximum warmth and style, for instance, in a newly innovated design from Valli, for example.

Looking through the entirety of the Giamba pre-fall 2017 collection, it’s incredibly easy (sometimes glaringly so) to see how Valli decided to take inspiration in the zodiac. But amid the mix of patterns and fabrics, there were some simple pieces – like the sleek black dress – that were able to take prominence where they might have been swept right under the rug amid other presentations.

Between the mix of styles and silhouettes that Valli showed off for his Giamba pre-fall 2017 lineup, his younger clients will find just what they’re looking for in the preseason.

Photos courtesy of Vogue