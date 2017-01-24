Giambattista Valli’s Couture Spring 2017 Collection Channels a Chic Traveler

What do creased staples have in common with haute couture? According to Giambattista Valli, who showcased his latest Giambattista Valli Couture spring/summer 2017 collection during this mesmerizing Paris Couture Week, creases and haute couture go hand in hand whenever the former is used to revolutionize the latter with a dynamicity that makes each proposal look unreachably elegant, yet contrastingly wearable.

For this latest couture spring 2017 collection, fashion designer Giambattista Valli infused the runway show with a captivating philosophy that sees contrasting patterns as the core of the collection, with over-the-top, super fluffy gowns being alternated with more casual mini dresses, as well as clean cuts being interrupted by heavily layered figures with intricate floral embroideries.

Valli’s fascination with contrasting motifs is also seen within the materials chosen, which see selected fabrics such as lace, tulle and satin, being decorated with the aforementioned unexpected creases. As Giambattista Valli himself explained, all of the women who love travelling (both actually and figuratively) inspired this couture spring 2017 collection, and he decided to translate such motifs to fashion through clothes that look like having just come out of someone’s suitcase.

With Giambattista Valli’s baggage of experience in the industry being so full of artisanal skills and breathtaking inspirations, the collection inevitably turned out to be nothing but elegant and otherworldly, with each single detail shining bright like a diamond.

Creases aside, Valli’s take on the couture season sets us on a journey into the world of crystals, Chinese-inspired figures and patterns (which we also saw at Guyon’s recent Schiaparelli Couture spring 2017 show), as well as more modern asymmetrical cuts that not only confirmed Giambattista Valli’s old hand at couture fashions, but revealed his passion for history as well.

Valli’s travel was not merely a journey to the heart of the world, but also to France’s past history, namely the period that came before the French revolution. Although most of the collection’s staples feature either Chinese-inspired silhouettes and decorations or Sixties figures, at the very end of the show the designer unveiled some of the most imposing Marie Antoinette-inspired dresses ever, which catalyzed all of our attention.

As it often happens when it comes to couture shows, Giambattista Valli also structured his own show into three separate sections, increasing our anticipation with every proposal unveiled. By starting out with more casual-chic looks, among which the satin suits are surely some of the most intriguing, and slowly veering toward more modern evening outfits, Valli sort of prepared us for what could be regarded as some of the most grandiose gowns he has ever created, which almost predict what we hope will be his very own fashion revolution.

Photos courtesy of Vogue