Giambattista Valli Keeps On Mesmerizing With His Romantic Fashions for Fall 2017

After unveiling the gothic-chic Giamba fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection, designer Giambattista Valli set his main line out on an extremely romantic journey, intertwined with ultra-casual moments that surprised this Paris Fashion Week’s comparatively soigné shows with a pleasant, unexpected twist.

All in all, Giambattista Valli’s fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection was relatively high-end, with strong Parisian-inspired touches running through almost all of the staples showcased. All things considered, Giambattista Valli’s approach to ready-to-wear had, so far, always been couture-esque, with the garments mainly targeting women who love timeless aesthetics.

This time around, however, designer Valli took us by surprise showing cozy Nike leggings on stage, often pairing them with some of this collection’s more structured and pompous staples. If you usually think athleisure and haute couture are not meant to go together, you might change your idea now!

According to Giambattista Valli’s PR, for this latest collection, he just “wanted to illustrate a woman that just pairs her sport trousers after her training with a great jacket and stiletto boots and goes out to her Parisian life,” which in Valli’s own words sounded more like this: “My woman does not care about fashion —Nor do I: I don’t want to conform to trends or anything like that.”

As a result, the vibes one gets while browsing through Valli’s latest fall 2017 line-up are those of an empowering collection that takes fashion for what it is, namely a means of expression that one should embrace and not fear. For these reasons, the entire collection seemed to be built up on contrasting patterns, to either coherently pair or mix and match with one another.

Non-conformist Giambattista Valli thus focused his fall/winter 2017-18 rtw line-up on three main motifs, with the first one being the Parisian pied-de-poule patterns, the second one being the cascades of frill and pleats, and the last one being the hourglass figures. While the former predominantly helped accentuate the silhouettes of the short coats, the second one was spotted everywhere, from the shirts to the gowns.

It was however with the shirts that Giambattista Valli gave his sartorial best, as he combined his carefree and haute-couture techniques all together, creating structured shirts that toy with the proportions, either exaggerating the figures or sensually flattering them when combined with see-through patterns.

As for the hourglass figures, here Giambattista Valli had fun with standard hourglass structures, as well as with “reversed” ones thanks to peplum cuts on both the shirts and skirts, which in the end also infused the entire Giambattista Valli fall/winter 2017-18 rtw collection with strong, flawlessly elegant, vintage vibes.

Photos courtesy of Vogue