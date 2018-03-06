Fashion Video

Giambattista Valli Fall 2018 Collection at PFW

Giambattista Valli presented his Fall 2018 collection for his eponymous label at PFW. The Italian designer took cues from the ’70s, opposite of many other designers who focused on exaggerated glamour. See the most beautiful designs from the collection in this video.

