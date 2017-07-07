Giambattista Valli Fall Couture 2017 Collection at Haute Couture PFW

If you were wondering how was at the Giambattista Valli Couture show during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week 2017, Celine Dion just answered your question. The infamous songstress danced backstage at the show amusing the onlookers with quite a performance. Besides her moves, Celine stole the show with the over the knee burgundy pointed high heeled boots and the romantic floral mini dress.

There is certainly a reason why the singer danced at the show. Celine Dion expressed the enjoyment of what she just saw through her graceful dance moves. Giambattista Valli Fall Couture 2017 was an ode to the beautiful flower gardens. With such an optimistic collection the singer couldn’t hold her excitement. Her little dance show was a standing ovation for the excellent couture collection. She loves and wears haute couture as we wear everyday clothes, so her reaction was unexpected but understandable.

For the Fall Couture 2017 Collection, Giambattista Valli honored the most feminine piece in our closets- the dress. If you ever wondered how a dream wardrobe full of dresses looks like, the fashion house has probably answered your question with its latest collection. The designer started his tale for the dresses with short heavily embellished, some of them partially sequined pieces. Intricate embellishments were blended with the finest floral lace to create the dreamiest of all cocktail dresses.

Besides the vibrant designs that featured a lot of details, Valli presented romantic draped chiffon dresses in pastel colors. The beauty of these dresses was in the delicate tailoring and virtuously maneuvered fabrics.

“Nymphs and muses. The idea is to have this kind of freshness of these innocent girls, but with a slightly perverse touch,” the designer explained the story behind his designs.

The innocence and the perversion were achieved with the romantic asymmetric gowns with 3-D floral embellishments and princes long train. To reduce the innocence the Italian designer brought the front part of the dresses high above the knees showing a lot of legs.

Somewhere in the middle of the show, the long glamorous gowns took over the runway. Models flaunted dramatic voluminous designs reserved for red carpet moments.

The floral embroidered fairytale-like gowns made our heart skip a beat when they showed up on the mosaic runway.

The ultimate Giambattista Valli squad was there to enjoy the presentation. Besides the pop diva Celine Dion, the greatest socialites Olivia Palermo, Lauren Santo Domingo and Bianca Brandolini followed the show from the first rows.

Photo By Yannis Vlamos/Indigital.tv