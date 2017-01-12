Giambattista Valli Pre-Fall 2017 Collection Mixes Romantic Femininity With a Grown-up Attitude

A romantic collection based on black, red, and white donned Giambattista Valli‘s pre-fall 2017 showing. The clothes remained luxurious in their romanticism, despite being centered around daywear – but it’s easy to see that this isn’t your everyday daywear.

There’s that luxe element that seems perfectly suited for a young socialite as she transitions into adulthood. In fact, Valli was aiming to transition the girls he generally designs for into that woman state.

“I wanted to give the collection a more grown-up attitude,” he said, in an interview with WWD. “The other side of the Valli world is the very romantic side – the feminine, special-occasion side and there is a balance between the two. But I love to see our woman working. Whether she’s a lawyer or a journalist, she’s comfortable being a woman. Even the men’s tailoring still looks feminine.”

For the last of his comments, there was a lot of beautiful suiting. His trousers were strong as well as feminine, showing his balance between masculine tailoring in slim, feminine silhouettes.

There were also some military inspirations in his lineup, like in one of his suits. The trousers had a slight flare at the bottom, but the star of the ensemble was the double-breasted jacket with large golden buttons. It was sharp and novel without being garish. The buttons also popped back up on a crisp white suit, and later on smart wool coats perfect for cold weather as well as for accents of other trousers.

He also didn’t totally shift away from youthful designs, showing a series of young looks like a black polka-dot mini dress with under-bust and over-bust straps. This was a common theme in the Giambattista Valli pre-fall 2017 collection, showing up on other like-dresses, such as a tea-length bright red dress in the same fabric, as well as a semi-sheer white one.

On the other end of the spectrum, some of the looks were more mature, such as many of the cherry blossom print garments. This print was one of the most stunning additions to the collection, as it sort of just popped up and had this air of classic elegance. It never became overwhelming, either, which is a surprising yet stunning feat for Valli.

A floor-length silk dress with total coverage from the wrists and feet to the neck felt neither overbearing nor too modest; the way the dress clings to the body more than makes up for extensive coverage, and would be a wow moment at any event for a socialite of many ages.

Speaking of prints, Valli reintroduced a technique he used back for his spring collection: the GBV logo. It popped up on a few different pieces in varying scales. The logo is integrated into the print, and actually plays across as subtle. As Valli said in his WWD interview, “the logo still feels feminine, because it’s almost like a polka dot.”

Even with all of these distinct pieces mentioned, it’s rather hard to pick and choose select garments as being better than others, whether looking at smart suits, cute dresses, or cozy-chic outerwear.

The Giambattista Valli pre-fall 2017 collection flowed with pristine cohesion and added in shocks in successful ways that boosted the lineup further – most of the pieces are going to make large impacts in the world of high fashion when they become available from the pre-fall season, whether it be on the streets or at an event. But at least we can know to be ready and point out all of the different Valli girls – or women – who wear the garments!

Photos courtesy of Vogue