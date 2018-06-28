Good news for all Giambattista Valli obsessives: the designer is now offering a lot more than party staples. Many ladies would turn to him for all their special occasions, but now they can also relax in denim and beachwear designed by Valli. With the rise of the casual, comfy aesthetic, traditional eveningwear designers are starting to offer more versatile pieces that go from day to night.



Giambattista Valli debuted less formal pieces in the form of beachwear which dropped as a mini capsule, flowy dresses, leggings and more. Don’t expect anything too casual and sporty from the Italian fashion designer. For instance, the leggings feature a touch of athleisure and couture. He added see-through lace details to match the ultra-feminine aesthetic that Valli ladies love. There is also an oversized sweater with lace detailing that will most certainly catch the eye of the millennial customers. Paired with a chic mini floral skirt, Giambattista Valli shows how one can feel comfortable while maintaining romantic feminine style.

“It’s sort of like a story added onto sports. The summer at the beach, on a boat, by the pool . . . I wanted to complete that wardrobe. It’s a spontaneous desire. I wanted to do some pretty activewear that could go from the beach to cocktails, that she can wear however she wants,” the designer told Vogue.

The floral mini dresses are a seasonless staple for the designer. You’ll always find the perfect elegant-meets-romance frock in Giambattista Valli’s collections. Among the other pieces that can go from day to night, the Resort 2019 Giambattista Valli collection offers gorgeous floral jackets. These insanely chic jackets covered in tiny electric floral patterns could spice up even the simplest outfits. In a true Giambattista Valli fashion, they can also be worn over other floral pieces.

The beachwear in the Giambattista Valli Resort 2019 collection follows the brand’s feminine romantic aesthetic. From retro high-waisted bikini to monokini covered in blooming flowers, the designer made sure to offer Instagrammable beach staples.

As for the eveningwear, Giambattista Valli always has an impressive range to offer. Since this is a resort collection, the designer focused on easy-to-wear frocks that would work for every weather and occasion. Women who are often on the road need something comfortable yet dressy and the Giambattista Valli Resort 2019 collection is full of travel-friendly essentials.

Valli is making efforts to become a one-stop shopping destination which is another reason to check out the Resort 2019 collection.

Photo Credit: Giambattista Valli