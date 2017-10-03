Fashion

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

By Updated on

Last time Giambattista Valli presented a collection that made Celine Dion dance after the show. His latest couture collection left everyone in awe and the ready to wear one that he showed during Paris Fashion Week deserves the same reaction. The Italian designer had a unique idea for the Spring 2018 collection. His designs tell a love story about the humble Italian artist Mario Schifano and the writer Nancy Ruspoli who comes from an aristocratic family. The Spring 2018 collection was a contrast between the rich and poor. Something we rarely have a chance to see in high fashion.

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2018 Collection stripe cropped top and ruffle skirt

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2018 Collection stripe top and sequined skirt

Even the venue was part of the story. Valli usually presents his collections in opulent venues. This time the designer brought his show in a raw space at the 17th Arrondissement. The place reminded of an artist’s loft. Unfinished concrete and big industrial windows aren’t things you see at a high-fashion show. But this place perfectly complemented the contrast between royal and bohemian that the pieces in the collection had.

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2018 Collection ruffle boho dress

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2018 Collection knitted top and ruffle dress

Giambattista Valli’s signature ruffle and floral dresses were present in the Spring 2018 collection. Besides the glamorous designs, Valli added pieces that represent the working class. The outfits were dressed down and paired with flat shoes. The collection was based on two contrasting worlds. Although different, they blended seamlessly together. An unexpected moment in the collection was the unisex denim. Giambattista Valli’s design aesthetic rarely gets on the gender-bending side. So, this was a pretty unusual element for the designer.

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2018 Collection unisex denim jacket and jeans

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2018 Collection polka dot female suit

Giambattista Valli’s sheer pieces are something that women can incorporate into their everyday style. Instead of designing completely sheer pieces, Valli added layers of the sheer fabric to cover certain parts of the woman’s body. So, these see-through dresses will leave something to the imagination.

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2018 Collection sheer ruffle maxi dress

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2018 Collection floral female suit

With the Spring 2018 collection, the designer wanted to make a variety of new choices for the Valli woman.

“Loosening things up and giving the women I know more options to choose from,” Valli explained.

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2018 Collection burgundy ruffle dress

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2018 Collection ruffle skirt

It’s hard to imagine Giambattista Valli’s insanely chic friends in unisex jeans and dressed down pieces. Anyway, we can’t doubt in Valli’s impeccable sense of fashion. After all, he is the favorite designer of many style icons. He most certainly deserved another round of happy dancing after the show. We don’t have a chance to see such a beautiful fashion fusion of two different worlds every day.

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2018 Collection ruffle maxi dress

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2018 Collection ruffle dress

Photo Credit: Yannis Vlamos / Indigital.tv

Recent Posts

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Fashion

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Sarah Burton is an innovative mind who loves a dose of eccentricity. Her Spring 2018 collection for Alexander McQueen was based on blooming gardens. And in that beautiful floral symphony, Sarah included edgy vibes by adding metallics,...

Why a Bobby Pin is Essential for Radiant Skin

Beauty Tips

Why a Bobby Pin is Essential for Radiant Skin

We live in such a busy world. And for us, women to maintain a multiple step beauty routine is very challenging. On the top of that, we spend hours and hours to get ready for...

Biggest Accessory Trends from SS 2018 PFW

Accessories Fashion Gallery Trends

Biggest Accessory Trends from SS 2018 PFW

Today is officially the last day of the exciting fashion month. Paris Fashion Week was as extravagant as always and full of surprises. Now, we can finally review all the latest trends, and start getting...

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Fashion

Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Last time Giambattista Valli presented a collection that made Celine Dion dance after the show. His latest couture collection left everyone in awe and the ready to wear one that he showed during Paris Fashion...

Gorgeous Celebrity Makeup Looks Everyone Can Pull Off

Celebrities Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Gorgeous Celebrity Makeup Looks Everyone Can Pull Off

Fall is the season of heavy makeup glam. We have to admit that is a bit challenging to wear a lot of makeup when the temperatures are high. That’s why makeup junkies love the chilly...