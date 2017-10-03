Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Last time Giambattista Valli presented a collection that made Celine Dion dance after the show. His latest couture collection left everyone in awe and the ready to wear one that he showed during Paris Fashion Week deserves the same reaction. The Italian designer had a unique idea for the Spring 2018 collection. His designs tell a love story about the humble Italian artist Mario Schifano and the writer Nancy Ruspoli who comes from an aristocratic family. The Spring 2018 collection was a contrast between the rich and poor. Something we rarely have a chance to see in high fashion.

Even the venue was part of the story. Valli usually presents his collections in opulent venues. This time the designer brought his show in a raw space at the 17th Arrondissement. The place reminded of an artist’s loft. Unfinished concrete and big industrial windows aren’t things you see at a high-fashion show. But this place perfectly complemented the contrast between royal and bohemian that the pieces in the collection had.

Giambattista Valli’s signature ruffle and floral dresses were present in the Spring 2018 collection. Besides the glamorous designs, Valli added pieces that represent the working class. The outfits were dressed down and paired with flat shoes. The collection was based on two contrasting worlds. Although different, they blended seamlessly together. An unexpected moment in the collection was the unisex denim. Giambattista Valli’s design aesthetic rarely gets on the gender-bending side. So, this was a pretty unusual element for the designer.

Giambattista Valli’s sheer pieces are something that women can incorporate into their everyday style. Instead of designing completely sheer pieces, Valli added layers of the sheer fabric to cover certain parts of the woman’s body. So, these see-through dresses will leave something to the imagination.

With the Spring 2018 collection, the designer wanted to make a variety of new choices for the Valli woman.

“Loosening things up and giving the women I know more options to choose from,” Valli explained.

It’s hard to imagine Giambattista Valli’s insanely chic friends in unisex jeans and dressed down pieces. Anyway, we can’t doubt in Valli’s impeccable sense of fashion. After all, he is the favorite designer of many style icons. He most certainly deserved another round of happy dancing after the show. We don’t have a chance to see such a beautiful fashion fusion of two different worlds every day.

Photo Credit: Yannis Vlamos / Indigital.tv