Gianni Versace’s Miami Maison is Now a Luxury Hotel

For years Gianni Versace‘s opulent Maison in Miami Beach served as a backdrop for tourist photos. Now tourists can finally get inside and even stay there for days. Anyway, the luxury property is available only to those who can spare minimum $749 per night. The designer’s one-of-a-kind property is now known as a boutique luxury hotel Villa Casa Casuarina.

Gianni Versace was killed right on those stone steps in 1997 by serial killer Andrew Cunanan. Even that tragic event didn’t stop tourists and his fans to visit the Maison just to admire its beauty and take photos. Gianni purchased the house for $2.95 million and the Revere Hotel next door for $3.7 million to built his Maison. Anyway, this amount is nothing compared to what he spent on renovations. Gianni Versace spared a whopping $32 million to demolish part of the property, make a pool, garden and decorate it to his liking. Unfortunately, he didn’t get to spend much time in his Miami residence due to his tragic death. The designer purchased the property only 5 years before he died.

Versace made 10 luxury suits out of the 24 original apartments. He lined the pool with 24-karat gold tiles, added mosaics, and other artworks. Although his sister Donatella Versace took all the designer’s furniture when she sold the Maison, the hotel tries to keep the original aesthetics of the property. Now known as Villa Casa Casuarina, the hotel also has a restaurant that serves a blend of Italian and Mediterranean food and wine. It’s only steps away from the Atlantic Ocean, on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.

The true crime anthology television series American Crime Story was filmed in this hotel and tells the story of the death of Gianni Versace. The producer Ryan Murphy couldn’t believe that he got a permission to film in the house. Due to its unique aesthetic, it would have been impossible to recreate the setting.

Guests can now stay even in the designer’s former room in Villa Casa Casuarina. Villa Suite is opulently decorated for an authentic experience. The Venus Suite where Donatella Versace stayed is open for reservations as well. All of the other suits are full of details in Versace’s recognizable aesthetic. Whether you are a fan of the designer or just want to admire the luxurious architecture, Villa Casa Casuarina in Miami Beach is the right place for you. For those who just want to stop by without sparing a fortune, a dinner at the restaurant will do the job. A reservation is a must for the restaurant, but the bar welcomes walk-ins for a drink.

Photo Credit: Villa Casa Casuarina