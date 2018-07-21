Gigi Hadid & Adwoa Aboah Star in Fendi’s Fall 2018 Campaign

Fendi keeps releasing campaigns that feature the trendiest names of the moment. Just recently the brand celebrated the 10th anniversary of their infamous Peekaboo bag a with a female-focused campaign that featured Kim Kardashian, her daughter North West and momager Kris Jenner. Now, Fendi is back with another fantastic ad material for their Fall 2018 collection. The masterminds behind the Italian fashion house, Karl Lagerfeld, and Silvia Venturini Fendi tapped Gigi Hadid and Adwoa Aboah to present the offerings for the upcoming season. The inspiring supermodels are the perfect duo to show the chic Fendi pieces for Fall/Winter 2018.



The Fendi Fall 2018 campaign praises the brand’s iconic logo. Karl Lagerfeld was the one who created the signature “F” monogram that got everyone from fashionistas to celebrities obsessed. You might have noticed that your Instagram feed is under heavy Fendi influence lately. This campaign puts the logo front and center in the form of dresses, jackets, sweaters and even boots.

Logomania is undoubtedly a thing right now, but we can all agree that the Fendi logo really has a moment lately. The Kardashian-Jenner family is a huge admirer of the Fendi logo and chances are that we will soon see them in these pieces. One of the chicest logo moments in the campaign is the metal and wood hoops that feature the infamous “F.” If you want to take your love for Fendi up a notch, this tiny detail will do the job.

It’s a well-known fact that Karl Lagerfeld likes to shoot his own campaigns. The creative director of the fashion house once again got into the role of photographer for the Fall 2018 Fendi campaign.

Adowa Aboah and Gigi Hadid don’t appear together in the shots. They model the logo-infused pieces independently. The Fendi Fall 2018 collection is full of essentials for both busy ladies with more polished style and willing-to-experiment millennials. Some pieces would even appeal to both groups. For instance, there is an off-the-shoulder midi dress covered in the Fendi logo that could easily find its way to the wardrobes of working ladies as well as millennials who prefer a more street-ready aesthetic. It all depends on how one decides to style it.

Besides the Fall 2018 offerings, the campaign includes pieces from the brand’s Roma line including a logo sweater and matching sunnies. The collection also offers chic square bags that perfectly compliment the looks.

Photo Credit: Karl Lagerfeld / Fendi