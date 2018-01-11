Gigi Hadid And Kate Moss Front Stuart Weitzman’s Spring 2018 Campaign

Stuart Weitzman’s campaigns are always starstruck with the most famous modeling names in the industry. For the Spring 2018 ads, the brand decided to tap an epic supermodel duo who belong to two different generations. For the first time ever Gigi Hadid got to shoot a campaign with the iconic Kate Moss. In the black and white photos, the two gorgeous ladies show off the natural chemistry between them while flaunting the Spring 2018 collection of the brand.

Kate and Gigi are accompanied by the famous male model Jordan Barrett. Stuart Weitzman is just brand that decided to celebrate women in their latest ad materials. In the official pictures, you will see the two ladies in a dominant role over Berrett. Their collection is meant to inspire and empower ladies from around the world. In one of the shots, everyone is dressed in white from head to toes. Kate is flaunting a pair of embellished Fringe Dust sandals, while Gigi is wearing the Iris mules. This is Hadid’s favorite pair in the collection.



The second photo is completely different, with a strong grunge vibe. The models are wearing all-black outfits and the chic Expert moto boots. Kate’s favorite design from Weitzman is the black over-the-knee boots named Reserve Classic, which she’s had for over five years.

Gigi gushed on Instagram over her first experience with such a legend. The older Hadid sister shared several behind-the-scenes moments with her all-time inspiration.

“I had the great honor and pleasure of shooting the new @stuartweitzman campaign with the one and only Kate. @katemossagency, I had the greatest time with you, and am forever touched by your spirit and presence. I am beyond proud to be part of the SW family with you and our beloved @mariotestino @sarajanehoare @[email protected] ♡ ss18 campaign out soon ! #inourshoes”.

The shots were taken by the iconic Mario Testino, who often collaborates with the shoe brand. Stuart Weitzman has a long history of tapping ultra-popular models for their campaigns. Gigi became the brand’s ambassador back in 2016. Moss, on the other hand, is a veteran, she’s been with the brand since 2012. Aside from these two beauties, Gisele and Natalia Vodianova represented the shoe company in the past.

Hadid designed her first collection with Weitzman in November 2017. Her EYELOVE line was a huge success and set up a new trend, so now everyone is obsessed with mules. The full Spring 2018 collection by Stuart Weitzman is already available for pre-order online at stuartweitzman.com.