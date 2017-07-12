Gigi Hadid Flaunts a Pixie Cut in Stuart Weitzman’s New Campaign

One of the most popular models at the moment, Gigi Hadid is the star of Stuart Weitzman’s Fall/Winter 2017 campaign. In the campaign pictures, you can see Gigi rocking a pixie cut with super cool bangs. We are already used to seeing Gigi with many different hairstyles, but this one might be the most daring so far. Weitzman’s favorite model has been the star in several of his campaigns.

Gigi’s new look was inspired by one of the most popular French classics of all times. The 1960’s “Breathless” and the character of Jean Seberg were the main reason for this transformation. The supermodel hid her famous golden waves and switched to a totally unexpected look. The Shay Ashual super short pixie wig made the older Hadid sister look like the former model Twiggy.

“A glamorous nod to American style, the stunning black-and-white images celebrate a soft femininity while staying true to the brand’s distinctively minimalist aesthetic”- is the official statement of the brand.



One of the most renowned fashion photographers in the world, Mario Testino was behind the camera for the campaign. All of the pictures are in black and white. In one of them, you can see the young model wearing a long dark trench coat, sitting with crossed legs. On her runway long legs, you will notice a pair of white over-the-knee heeled boots. Those are the Tiemodel boots that retail for $885. On another shot, Gigi flaunts a simple black and white outfit, while wearing the Cling knee-high booties. This simple pair of black boots costs $575.



The young model is a real fan of the kitten heel collection because she doesn’t like to wear high heels that much. In the campaign video, she also mentions that “the tiemodel is really nice because you still get that elongating silhouette of the leg, but you’re kind of cheating on the heel of it all.”

Gigi Hadid is definitely a real fashion chameleon. She’s been constantly changing looks and hairstyles. This isn’t the first time that the model rocked a short hairstyle. For April Fool’s day, she posted a picture on her Instagram with a pixie cut with side bangs. The model has proven over and over again that she can pull off any hairstyle. Although this is a temporary change, everyone is already going crazy about her latest look.

Photo Courtesy: Stuart Weitzman