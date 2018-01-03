Gigi Hadid Fronts Valentino’s Spring 2018 Campaign

Gigi Hadid is on a mission to keep her high score on the Highest Paid models’ list. She started off 2018 with an innovative campaign for the Italian fashion house Valentino. The young model looks almost unrecognizable in the brand’s Spring 2018 campaign.

The campaign features monochrome aesthetic with fire red designs and makeup. Gigi Hadid flaunts monochromatic vibrant red eye makeup and blush applied using the draping blush technique. Rihanna popularized this blush technique back in May with her 2017 Met Gala makeup look. Now Gigi Hadid is rocking makeup in similar aesthetic in the Spring 2018 campaign for Valentino. She is a real fashion chameleon, but we don’t see her with such a vibrant makeup very often. The entire campaign is much different from everything Gigi has done in the past. Considering her fashion influence most of the brands that tap Gigi usually opt for very commercial photos. This time Hadid is seen in an avant-garde campaign where you have to look closely to recognize her.

The model is posing with the Valentino‘s “Candy Stud” bag which is the centerpiece of the campaign. Candy Stud is a medium sized bag decorated with square 3D studs in two different sizes. The bag has a shiny red finish and is ready to make a statement just by itself. Besides this bag, the long asymmetric red silk dress stole the show. Valentino also published a video in which Gigi is dancing to show off the beauty and the unique tailoring of the design. She also appears in another shot wearing a romantic gown with bold green bow tie details and a matching green makeup. Besides Gigi, Valentino tapped top models Adut Akech, Felice Noordhoff, Oumie Jammeh and Rianne Van Rompaey to model the vibrant hued silk dresses that Pierpaolo Piccioli showed on his Paris show.

The campaign was shot by the photographer duo Inez and Vinoodh. The photographers virtuously captured Pierpaolo Piccioli’s distinctive tailoring and design aesthetic. The enormous red logo of the brand serves as a backdrop for the photos and the videos. The entire campaign is in an artistic mood. Many designers and brands decided to show art for Spring 2018. Besides Valentino, Dior and Gucci recently unveiled art-infused campaigns. We might be getting to a point where customers want a lot more than just ordinary commercials. Pierpaolo Piccioli himself doesn’t like the commercial side of the clothes. Fashion just like art is supposed to make you feel something. So, this artistic campaign is for all Valentino’s fans who wear his designs not only because they are designer.

Photo Credit: Inez and Vinoodh/Valentino