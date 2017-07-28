Gigi Hadid Joins Forces with Missoni for Their Fall 2017 Campaign

Gigi Hadid continues to be one of the most popular models in the world. She constantly appears in many photo shoots for popular and luxury brands and announces new collaborations on almost a daily basis. Her newest achievement is the campaign that she did with the Italian fashion house Missoni, for their Fall 2017 collection.

The photographer behind the vibrant photo shoot is Harley Weir. The cool outfits that Gigi appears in were styled by Vanessa Reid. From what we could see from the released pictures, Missoni’s style is the perfect match with Hadid’s personal chic style. This is probably one of the biggest reasons why the 22-year-old supermodel is such a good fit for the campaign. The footwear seen on the ad shots is also by the Italian brand. Angela Missoni and her team opted for a very natural look for Gigi. The model has almost no makeup on her face, but she shines with a very soft glow and lets the clothing do most of the work.

The designs show a very unique and colorful side of Missoni. In the pictures, Hadid shows off her fun and feminine side. All of the designs are very bold and contemporary and do have that recognizable Missoni vibe. They carry very distinctive geometric and striped patterns that are mostly in strong and eye-catching colors. Although this striking mix might be a little too much for some people, all of the trendsetters are going to fall in love with the outfits.

In Gigi’s background, you will notice images of the Monte Rosa, which is a huge mountain massif that is a part of the Pennine Alps. The photo shoot took place in a very small hill village called Brunello that can be seen from the Monte Rosa. Brunello is very close to Varese and is the same village where Angela Missoni owns a house. That house was the chosen spot where the magic happened.

Aside from wearing all-Missoni outfits, Gigi also promotes their new eyewear collection. Knowing her love for sunglasses, this was probably the part of the shoot that she enjoyed the most. The cat-eyed frames are definitely going to be one of the biggest trends for the upcoming season. The jewelry featured in the advertisement photos is by Joseph DeMeo. We are going to have to wait until September, when the whole ad campaign will be released.

Image Source: Missoni/ Photographer: Harley Weir