Fashion

Gigi Hadid Joins Forces with Missoni for Their Fall 2017 Campaign

By Updated on

Gigi Hadid continues to be one of the most popular models in the world. She constantly appears in many photo shoots for popular and luxury brands and announces new collaborations on almost a daily basis. Her newest achievement is the campaign that she did with the Italian fashion house Missoni, for their Fall 2017 collection.

Gigi Hadid Joins Forces with Missoni for Their Fall 2017 Campaign multicolored sweater purple pants

Gigi Hadid Joins Forces with Missoni for Their Fall 2017 Campaign multicolored knitted dress

The photographer behind the vibrant photo shoot is Harley Weir. The cool outfits that Gigi appears in were styled by Vanessa Reid. From what we could see from the released pictures, Missoni’s style is the perfect match with Hadid’s personal chic style. This is probably one of the biggest reasons why the 22-year-old supermodel is such a good fit for the campaign. The footwear seen on the ad shots is also by the Italian brand. Angela Missoni and her team opted for a very natural look for Gigi. The model has almost no makeup on her face, but she shines with a very soft glow and lets the clothing do most of the work.

Gigi Hadid Joins Forces with Missoni for Their Fall 2017 Campaign multicolored jacket

Gigi Hadid Joins Forces with Missoni for Their Fall 2017 Campaign multicolored crop top and skirt

The designs show a very unique and colorful side of Missoni. In the pictures, Hadid shows off her fun and feminine side. All of the designs are very bold and contemporary and do have that recognizable Missoni vibe. They carry very distinctive geometric and striped patterns that are mostly in strong and eye-catching colors. Although this striking mix might be a little too much for some people, all of the trendsetters are going to fall in love with the outfits.

Gigi Hadid Joins Forces with Missoni for Their Fall 2017 Campaign multicolored pants sweater

Gigi Hadid Joins Forces with Missoni for Their Fall 2017 Campaign multicolored dress

In Gigi’s background, you will notice images of the Monte Rosa, which is a huge mountain massif that is a part of the Pennine Alps. The photo shoot took place in a very small hill village called Brunello that can be seen from the Monte Rosa. Brunello is very close to Varese and is the same village where Angela Missoni owns a house. That house was the chosen spot where the magic happened.

Gigi Hadid Joins Forces with Missoni for Their Fall 2017 Campaign multicolored dress

Aside from wearing all-Missoni outfits, Gigi also promotes their new eyewear collection. Knowing her love for sunglasses, this was probably the part of the shoot that she enjoyed the most. The cat-eyed frames are definitely going to be one of the biggest trends for the upcoming season. The jewelry featured in the advertisement photos is by Joseph DeMeo. We are going to have to wait until September, when the whole ad campaign will be released.

Gigi Hadid Joins Forces with Missoni for Their Fall 2017 Campaign eyewear

Gigi Hadid Joins Forces with Missoni for Their Fall 2017 Campaign eyewear

Image Source: Missoni/ Photographer: Harley Weir

Recent Posts

15 Best Updo Looks for Long Hair

Hairstyles

15 Best Updo Looks for Long Hair

The longer the hair, the more options you have for styling it. You can tie it up in a bun, make a braid, add hair clips, and so much more. For the days when you...

Ashley Graham Might Be Expanding into Her Own Beauty and Fashion Lines

Celebrities Fashion

Ashley Graham Might Be Expanding into Her Own Beauty and Fashion Lines

Ashely Graham is breaking standards in the fashion industry every single day. She keeps surprising everyone with her ability to empower women. The beautiful model attended a show at AOL Studios in New York. She...

Gigi Hadid Joins Forces with Missoni for Their Fall 2017 Campaign

Fashion

Gigi Hadid Joins Forces with Missoni for Their Fall 2017 Campaign

Gigi Hadid continues to be one of the most popular models in the world. She constantly appears in many photo shoots for popular and luxury brands and announces new collaborations on almost a daily basis. Her...

Victoria Beckham and Estée Lauder Are Back with a Fall Makeup Line

Perfumes & Makeup

Victoria Beckham and Estée Lauder Are Back with a Fall Makeup Line

Victoria Beckham and Estée Lauder updated their makeup line with a second exclusive drop. The British designer and the makeup giant announced their most recent Fall 2017 capsule collection. After the huge success of their...

Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo: Our Current Favorite Styles Before They Merge

Accessories Fashion

Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo: Our Current Favorite Styles Before They Merge

Surprise! Michael Kors bought Jimmy Choo for nearly $1.2 billion. Incredible! So what does it mean for both fashion labels? Will Jimmy Choo shoes be lowered in price? Will Choo's styles be integrated into the Kors...